Medical Offices of Manhattan (MOM)/Manhattan Cardiology Announce Acquisition of Yaffe Ruden & Associates LLP

These practices complement each other through their traditional, integrative and hi-tech medical approaches. Through this acquisition, MOM/Manhattan Cardiology have expanded their practice areas into gastroenterology and digestive disease, and the merger adds additional providers in the fields of internal medicine to its roster.

"We are proud to welcome them to our family of physicians," said Dr. Robert Segal, Founder of Medical Offices of Manhattan, Manhattan Cardiology and Co-founder of LabFinder.com. "Helping to provide more patients with greater access to outstanding practitioners like Yaffe Ruden is what we are all about – access, convenience and ultimately, saving money and saving lives."

"We are excited to partner with Medical offices of Manhattan and Manhattan Cardiology as our combined areas of expertise enable us to provide personalized high-quality care in a very timely and cost-effective manner," said Bruce Yaffe MD of Yaffe Ruden Medical Associates. "Our missions are consistent, and this will enable Yaffe Ruden to remain a trusted name for many years to come in a difficult medical environment."

About Medical Offices of Manhattan

At Medical Offices of Manhattan, the most innovative methods and the latest technology are utilized to ensure patients make the right decisions and receive the best care. Medical Offices of Manhattan's mission is simple: to provide invaluable diagnostic and treatment recommendations. The mantra is just as simple: early detection is paramount to prevention. To provide this world-class model, Medical Offices of Manhattan have the most medically qualified doctors, supported by passionate nurses, physicians' assistants, and staff to deliver the all-around care. https://www.medicalofficesofmanhattan.com/.

About Manhattan Cardiology

Manhattan Cardiology is the premier facility for cardiac testing and preventive treatment in New York. We practice under a guiding principle that early detection is the best form of prevention. Our founder, Dr. Robert Segal, FACC, RPVI, is one of the best heart doctors in NYC, and has been recognized by his peers as one of the leading cardiologists in the country. Dr. Segal has received the Patient's Choice Award and has been listed on Top Ten Doctors and Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Manhattan Cardiology is an accredited testing facility with in-house state-of-the-art equipment. https://manhattancardiology.com/.

About Yaffe Ruden Medical Associates

Yaffe Ruden & Associates is a primary care medical group in Manhattan, New York in practice for over 30 years using traditional, integrative and hi-tech medical approaches in a personalized, managed care setting. We try to be very cost sensitive. In our office it's "you and us versus the medical issue." https://yafferuden.com/

