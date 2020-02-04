Medical Panel PC Market to be Driven by Rising Need for Compact and Portable Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Services | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Medical Panel PC Market is anticipated to value at USD 3.58 billion by the end of forecast period. Critical care devices involve the diagnostic control upon life threatening conditions by trained healthcare professionals and the need for highly sophisticated computer systems and equipment operating in the real-time environment is highly felt. Hence, medical Panel PC works in the real-time monitoring and helps in closely tracking a patient health condition to transform patient physiological data into an accurate clinical information. For instance, peri-operative information systems in operating procedures help in validating clinical and administrative facts during the pre-operative and post-operative procedures.

In another instance, clinical information systems for intensive care operations involve data management and patient care application tools for instant decision-making. These are used for ICU besides the patient and accessible all across within a hospital's network. Major benefits such as better access to critical and complex data, improved patient communication, and collection and analysis of medical information for hospital use. Medical panel PCs allow technical advantages such as customized boards, low power consumption rate, extended PCI boards and use of high version LCDs. Therefore, it is a user friendly device wherein it offers ease of data input & processing and thus optimizing the applications for medical/clinical use.

The medical panel PC market is driven by the rising need for compact and portable point-of-care diagnostics. Manufacturing innovation in the medical domain followed by increase in healthcare spending is likely to induce a high market growth throughout the forecast period. Technological developments within chipsets and semiconductor domain has played a crucial role in the medical industry. Novelty in medical display panels is enabling medical panel PCs to create a strong position in the global scenario. On contrary, high pricing and competition is one of the major hindrances witnessed. Additionally, lack of technical compatibility in small-scale hospitals is likely to restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

By application, the market of medical panel PC can be segmented as hospitals, clinics and others. Hospitals accounted for a significant share attributing to the well-developed infrastructure with enlarged medical capabilities. Clinics are yet to have a strong presence owing to limited space and functionality.

By product, the market of medical panel PC can be segmented as <15 inch, 15-17 inch, 17-21 inch, and 21-24 inch. 15-17 inch panels are anticipated to have a strong effect on the market growth resulting out of high demand, portability and clear visibility. The demand for 17-21 inch panels is growing attributing to specific functionality with technical features such as rich I/O expansion and Intel Core processing for complex systems.

By region, the market of medical panel PC can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is the largest market and anticipated to register a high CAGR throughout the forecast period attributing to use of connected devices in the healthcare and development of digital health infrastructure. The trend of digital records is gaining a huge traction and hence it contributes to the development of regional market. Europe is the second leading market attributing to the initiatives under medical digital marketing. Moreover, healthcare spending is expected to accelerate regional developments in the near future. Rise in disposable income and techno-medical advances are some of the features of regional market and availability of technical competence is a value added contribution.

Some of the key players in the medical panel PC market are Cybernet, Kontron, Onyx Healthcare, Rein Medical, Advantech, Portwell, CONTEC DTx, Teguar Computers, Axiomtek, Devlin Medical, Esinomed, Pioneer POS, Flytech Corporation, Peacock Bros, Micromax, Baaske Medical, and ARBOR. The key players are emphasizing on mergers, acquisitions, collaboration and alliances to expand their business portfolio.

The global Medical Panel PC market was valued at 267.56 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 358.72 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2017-2022.

Medical Panel PC is a self-contained computer taking the form of a screen, sometimes a touchscreen. Such a device can be installed on a computer cart, mounted on an arm in an operating room or in a similar configuration. Some are DICOM-compatible for the display of medical imagery.

The classification of Medical Panel PC includes < 15 Inch, 15-17 Inch, 17-21 Inch, 21-24 Inch and others. The proportion of 17-21 Inch in 2016 is about 33.42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Medical Panel PC is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics, and other fields. The most proportion of Medical Panel PC is Hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 57%. The trend of Hospitals is stable.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is not intense. Advantech, Cybernet, Kontron, Onyx Healthcare, Avalue, Rein Medical, ARBOR, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

