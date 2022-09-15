Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market is forecasted to Reach Nearly 144.73 Billion by 2029, Share, Growth Prospects, Trends, Key Players and Future Scenario

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. The most appropriate, exclusive, realistic, and admirable Medical Personal Protective Equipment market research report is delivered with loyalty for all the business needs. With the precise base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this industry report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the key accomplishing factors in this market report. Report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. An international Medical Personal Protective Equipment market document is given by DBMR team with reliability and the way in which expected. All the statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. By accomplishing a motivation from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical personal protective equipment market which was USD 61.24 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 144.73 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Market Insights

Protective clothes, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, facemasks, respirators, and other items that protect the wearer from harm or the spread of disease are all examples of personal protective equipment (PPE). In medical facilities including hospitals, doctor's offices, and clinical labs, PPE is frequently employed.

An increase in hygiene awareness to prevent the spread of infections in healthcare institutions is anticipated to fuel demand for medical personal protective equipment (P.P.E.).

Opportunities

Increasing research and development activities

The use of medical personal protection equipment is expected to be encouraged by an increase in worker injuries caused by direct skin contact with hazardous chemicals, inhalation of poisonous vapours, dust, or fumes, and ingestion of hazardous substances (PPE). According to studies, wearing gloves significantly lowers the relative risk of hand injuries by 60%.

Some of the major players operating in the medical personal protective equipment market are:

STERIS (U.S.)

Getinge AB ( Sweden )

) 3M (U.S.)

(U.S.) Sotera Health (U.S.)

Fortive (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Metall Zug AG ( Switzerland )

) Stryker (U.S.)

Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) MMM Group ( Germany )

) MATACHANA GROUP ( Spain )

) Tuttnauer ( Netherlands )

) Andersen Sterilizers (U.S.)

Steelco S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Noxilizer, Inc. (U.S.)

DE LAMA S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Cosmed Group (U.S.)

C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment ( Italy )

) E-BEAM Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Industry Development

In May 2020 , The Department of Defense signed a USD 126 million deal with 3M to expand monthly production of 26 million N95 medical-grade masks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This was done in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, the business increased respirator production in January 2020 and doubled its annual output to 1.1 billion, including 35 million N95 masks each month in the U.S.

, monthly production of 26 million N95 medical-grade masks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This was done in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, the business increased respirator production in and doubled its annual output to 1.1 billion, including 35 million N95 masks each month in the U.S. In July 2020 - 3M and M.I.T. researchers started testing a novel quick test that can detect the virus in an effort to aid the global response to COVID-19. Accelerated study is being done to determine whether it is possible to mass produce a simple-to-use diagnostic tool that can provide highly accurate results in a short amount of time.

- quick test that can detect the virus in an effort to aid the global response to COVID-19. Accelerated study is being done to determine whether it is possible to mass produce a simple-to-use diagnostic tool that can provide highly accurate results in a short amount of time. In June 2020 , The Neenan Company and Liberty Common High School (LCHS) partnered to address the COVID-19 pandemic-related lack of medical supplies. To meet the rising need for personal safety equipment (P.P.E.) in frontline healthcare facilities, volunteers from both organisations have produced more than 800 face shields and 600 ear guards using LCHS' 3D printing facility.

Key Features of this Market:

The report offers detailed estimates at regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics

The report provides accurate details of market manufacturers/suppliers, company overview, price analysis, financial position, product portfolio and gross profit of major companies

Company profiling with current expansion strategies, revenue generation and recent developments.

Optimal strategic initiatives for new market players

Process, suppliers, cost, production and consumption rates, mode of transportation and cost structuring, and value chain analysis

The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological developments

Key Market Drivers

Rise in number of surgeries

Growing instances of hand injuries, rising applications in hospitals as well as for personal use, rising occurrences of hand injuries, and surging levels of investment for the development of advanced and technical products will all contribute to enhancing the growth of the medical personal protective equipment market in the forecast period.

Rising healthcare infrastructure

On the other hand, shifting consumer preferences and the availability of better healthcare facilities will foster a number of chances that will fuel the expansion of the market for medical personal protective equipment during the forecast period.

Increase in injuries and accidents

Increased instances of workplace accidents and injuries brought by a lack of personal safety and hygiene measures in manufacturing facilities are anticipated to increase awareness among employees and factory owners of the significance of providing PPE to factory staff. During the forecast period, the market for medical personal protective equipment is anticipated to have new growth prospects due to increased occupational accidents at the workplace.

Restraints/Challenges

Lack of awareness

The medical personal protective equipment market could have growth challenges during the forecast period due to a lack of awareness in developing economies.

Risk of transmission

High risk of transmission of infectious pathogens while handling medical equipment such as X-ray and MRI should raise the demand for hand protection equipment such as gloves and scale-up growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market outlook over the forecast period.

This medical personal protective equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the medical personal protective equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market

The medical personal protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The medical personal protective equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical personal protective equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical personal protective equipment market due to the increasing awareness among the people regarding their unhealthy lifestyle along with the occurrence of enhanced healthcare services.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising disposable income and an expansion of home care services and rising number of geriatric population.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

