Medical Plastics - A Global Market Overview

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Synopsis

The growth of plastics in medical devices has transformed the marketplace, with plastic medical devices steadily replacing other material such as glass, ceramics, and metals, wherever applicable. Plastics are widely used in medical devices like disposable syringes, intravenous blood bags, optical and dental products, MRIs, heart valves, contact lenses, prosthetic devices, and many more medical products. Medical-grade plastics are used more and more in medical devices for their high performance, lightweight, and lower costs.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950951/?utm_source=PRN





During Covid-19 outbreak, increased requirements of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will boost the consumption of standard plastics such as medical-grade polypropylene, polyethylene, and drive market demand. Other prominent medical-grade plastics include medical-grade PVC and HDPE medical grade. The overall global market for Medical Plastics is expected to reach US$28 billion in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

• This global market research report on Medical Plastics analyzes the market with respect to product types and applications

• Medical Plastics market size is estimated in this report by product types and application across all major regions/countries

• Rapid Rise in the Demand for Medical Plastics in Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

• Graphite Nanoplatelets on Plastic Medical Devices Kill 99.99% of Bacteria

• Plastic Collimators to Replace Metal Collimators

• Novel Plastic Sensor to Monitor Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 30

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 134 companies



Product Outline

The market for key product types of Medical Plastics studied in this report comprise the following:

• Standard Plastics

• Engineering Plastics

• High Performance Plastics

• Silicone

• Other



The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Medical Plastics:

• Medical Disposables

• Diagnostic Equipment

• Drug Delivery & Feeding Devices

• Surgical Equipment

• Other



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Plastics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026 and focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019 and 2020.



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Asia-Pacific – China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Rest of World



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950951/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

