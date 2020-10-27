Medical Plastics: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This report will initially cover the medical device industry itself. Industry and market information will be updated; and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.





The ever-changing face of the medical device industry; new types of medical devices; legislative, regulatory and environmental issues; new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and their impact on polymer selection; polymer usage in medical devices; status of PVC; and medical plastic product lines and trade-named products along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing are some of the topics that are covered.



As mentioned above, medical packaging applications per se are not covered in this report. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.



Report Includes:

- 69 data tables and 38 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global markets for medical plastics and applications thereof

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of current and future consumption of medical plastics, their revenue forecast in dollar value terms, correlated growth rates and market share analysis

- Latest information on new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, medical plastic product lines, environmental and regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic trends shaping and formulating the industry

- Evaluation of the market potential for medical plastics, key resins used to make medical devices, status of PVC, product lines and trade names, along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing within the medical device industry

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and medical devices industry

- Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the global medical plastics market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, collaboration and joint ventures

- Patent review and grants of recent patents related to medical device technologies

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Allergan, Baxter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., GW Plastics and Saint Gobain's Performance Plastics



Summary:

The global medical plastics market reached about REDACTED in 2019 and will grow at an annual rate of over REDACTED, consuming approximately REDACTED in 2020, and over REDACTED in 2025, as shown in the following table. In terms of Y-O-Y, the market in 2020 is likely to grow with a CAGR of REDACTED owing to the high demand for single-use plastics resulting from the spread of COVID-19.The demand is likely to be high in 2021 until the time when a vaccine for the virus is available.



Commodity thermoplastics dominate the global market with around REDACTED of total volume.Growth rates range from REDACTED to REDACTED for the major resin types due to a variety of trade-offs based on propertyrequirements, pricing, and environmental and regulatory issues.



However, there are important considerations that can affect plastics choices for medical devices.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Plastics usage in medical devices is continuously evolving, with the introduction of new types of medical devices, advances in polymer technology, and legislative and regulatory changes. Plastics producers involved in the medical market need to keep abreast of these changes in order to remain competitive.



