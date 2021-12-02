Medical Polymers Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Biomerics LLC & Celanese Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 02, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Polymers Market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The medical polymers market is attributed to the rising prevalence of spinal disorders such as spondylitis, spinal stenosis, spinal tumor, osteoporosis, degenerative diseases, scoliosis, and herniated disc, which is increasing the demand for spinal implants. Medical polymers such as low-density PE (LDPE) and high-density PE (HDPE) are used in spinal implants. These polymers offer high tensile strength, high crystallinity, and other properties. However, declining reimbursement and cost containment measures can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years. The market is set to grow by USD 6.55 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.18% as per the latest report by Technavio.
For more insights on the Medical Polymers Market- Download a Free Sample Report
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for medical polymers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.
Access our detailed 120-page report on "Medical Polymers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025":https://www.technavio.com/report/report/medical-polymers-market-industry-analysis
Major Medical Polymers Companies:
- BASF SE
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Biomerics LLC
- Celanese Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Foster Corp.
- Innovative Polymer Compounds Ltd.
- Kraton Corp.
- RAG-Stiftung
- Solvay SA
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Medical Polymers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- fibers and resins - size and forecast 2020-2025
- medical elastomers - size and forecast 2020-2025
- biodegradable medical polymers - size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical Polymers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- implants - size and forecast 2020-2025
- diagnostic systems - size and forecast 2020-2025
- hospital accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical Polymers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
For additional information on the Segmentation- Grab an exclusive free report
Related Reports -
Vinyl Ester Market -The vinyl ester market share is expected to increase by USD 350.65 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. Download a free sample now!
Liquid Polybutadiene Market -The liquid polybutadiene market share is expected to increase by USD 964.95 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. Download a free sample now!
|
Medical Polymers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Biomerics LLC, Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foster Corp., Innovative Polymer Compounds Ltd., Kraton Corp., RAG-Stiftung, and Solvay SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article