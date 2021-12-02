Medical Polymers Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Biomerics LLC & Celanese Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for medical polymers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Major Medical Polymers Companies:

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Biomerics LLC

Celanese Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Foster Corp.

Innovative Polymer Compounds Ltd.

Kraton Corp.

RAG-Stiftung

Solvay SA

Medical Polymers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

fibers and resins - size and forecast 2020-2025

medical elastomers - size and forecast 2020-2025

biodegradable medical polymers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical Polymers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

implants - size and forecast 2020-2025

diagnostic systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

hospital accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical Polymers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical Polymers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Biomerics LLC, Celanese Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foster Corp., Innovative Polymer Compounds Ltd., Kraton Corp., RAG-Stiftung, and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

