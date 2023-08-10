Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market to grow by USD 2,719.15 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising demand from drug contact and delivery applications boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market is set to grow by USD 2,719.15 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The medical polyoxymethylene (pom) market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. ADDTEK Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Inventro Polymers, Kolon Plastics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Westlake Plastics, Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., and Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical polyoxymethylene (pom) market report covers the following areas:

The medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand from drug contact and delivery applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulations on polyoxymethylene will hamper the market growth.

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVERS

The increasing demand from drug contact and delivery applications drives the medical polyoxymethylene (POM) market growth. One of the main applications of polyoxyethylene is in the manufacturing of medical devices that require constant cleaning and sterilization. There is increasing adoption of polyoxyethylene due to its several properties such as high strength and stiffness and low-frictional properties. Additionally, it is extensively used in the manufacture of implantable medical devices, which needs materials that are biocompatible. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for polyoxyethylene for orthopedic implants and dental implants due to its biocompatible and lightweight properties. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS

The emerging applications in tissue engineering are a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. One of the main applications of polyoxyethylene includes engineering thermoplastics mainly due to its mechanical properties, high stiffness, low friction coefficient, and dimensional stability. The main emerging trend in the market is the use of polyoxymethylene in tissue engineering. There is increasing demand for scaffold materials over the past decade as they offer a platform for tissue repair and regeneration. Some of the main advantages of polyoxymethylene-based scaffold materials are its high level of biocompatibility as well as high mechanical strength that can withstand the mechanical stresses and strains that arise during surgical implantation and in-vivo tissue growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

CHALLENGES

Stringent regulations on polyoxyethylene are a major challenge hindering the medical polyoxymethylene market growth. There is an increase in the adoption of polyoxyethylene across the hospital sector due to its various applications. Some of the key medical devices which are manufactured using polyoxyethylene include valves, cannulas, connectors, and other small devices. However, there are severe side effects and reactions in patients due to the presence of polyoxyethylene. Some of the key allergic reactions which are caused due to polyoxyethylene include mild skin irritation or severe anaphylaxis. Hence, such factors can negatively impact market growth which in turn can hinder the medical polyoxymethylene market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Homopolymer POM



Copolymer POM

Application

Dialysis Machine



Handles For Surgical Instruments



Inhalers



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the homopolymer POM segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of the homopolymer POM segment across healthcare sectors due to its several properties such as high strength, rigidity, and chemical resistance. Additionally, there is a growing popularity for homopolymer POM for several medical applications, including stethoscopes and spare parts, sphygmomanometers and spares, otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes, pulse oximeters, fetal doppler, and others. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market players

Medical Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,719.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADDTEK Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Inventro Polymers, Kolon Plastics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Westlake Plastics, Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., and Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

