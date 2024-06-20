Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market size is set to grow by USD 6.23 billion from 2024-2028, Increased efficiency and productivity of mpms boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical practice management software (MPMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period. Increased efficiency and productivity of mpms is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS. However, data security and privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Veradigm LLC, athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.73% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6237.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., Veradigm LLC, athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health

Market Driver

ai_trending_factor_new

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) market witness an increasing adoption of data analytics and business intelligence solutions. Hospitals and clinics leverage these tools for performance monitoring, data mining, reporting, and benchmarking, to enhance decision-making and discover new growth opportunities. In the healthcare sector, vast amounts of clinical and non-clinical data are generated, including patient health records, administrative information, and financial data. Data sources such as Epic Systems, Athenahealth, and Capacity, among others, provide valuable insights through techniques like mining, output analysis, and product analysis. The MPMS market encompasses various components like sales volume, gross margin, and costs, with rising integration of cloud-based software and claim management systems.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• ai_dominating_segment_factor_new

• The digital transformation of medical practice brings excitement yet poses complex challenges, particularly in safeguarding sensitive patient data from malware attacks and unauthorized access. Cloud-based Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) adoption is prevalent due to cost-effectiveness and ease of accessibility, but it raises concerns regarding data security and potential public availability of patient information and insurance-related data. Other aspects of MPMS include data sources, diagnostic centres, output, sales volume, capacity, and claim management. MPMS market trends involve rising integration, product analysis, and research time span.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This medical practice management software (mpms) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premises End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Diagnostic laboratories

2.3 Physicians

2.4 Pharmacists Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Cloud-based- The Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) market segmentation by deployment reveals a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions due to their numerous advantages and the declining trend in on-premises systems. Data sources indicate that this growth is driven by data-driven growth opportunities, rising integration, and the surge in sales volume. Cloud-based software offers predictable expenses, no need for powerful local servers, and low maintenance fees, making it an attractive option for various medical institutions such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics. The import and export patterns of MPMS show a global trend towards cloud adoption, with the value of production in this segment expected to increase during the research time span. The decline in the upfront costs associated with cloud-based solutions, as opposed to the large investments required for locally installed systems, is a significant factor contributing to this trend. Additionally, the benefits of cloud-based software, including free upgrades and low IT personnel costs, further enhance its appeal. The MPMS market analysis reveals that the capacity of cloud-based software to handle large sales volumes and the rising integration of various functionalities, such as medical billing, claim management, and ambulatory surgery centres, are key factors driving the growth of this segment. The gross margins and profits generated from cloud-based solutions are also expected to increase during the forecast period. Overall, the MPMS market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of cloud-based software, with companies such as Ace Matrix, AdvancedMD, Allscripts, and others leading the charge.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing capacity of diagnostic centres and clinics. Cloud-based software solutions are becoming increasingly popular, enabling real-time data consumption and cost savings. The current status of the market is driven by the need for data-driven growth opportunities, which can be mined from various data sources. The surge in sales volume is attributed to the value of production derived from primary materials and the output generated by efficient practice management systems. The costs associated with manual processes and outdated methods are being replaced by the benefits of MPMS, making it an essential investment for medical practices seeking to optimize their operations.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) market encompasses a range of solutions designed to streamline and optimize administrative tasks for healthcare providers. These systems offer functionalities such as scheduling appointments, managing patient records, processing insurance claims, generating bills, and tracking revenues. MPMS solutions enable practices to improve efficiency, reduce administrative costs, and enhance patient care. They cater to various medical specialties and practice sizes, ensuring flexibility and scalability. The market is driven by factors like increasing healthcare demand, regulatory compliance, and the need for digital transformation in healthcare. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are fueling innovation and growth in the MPMS market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Physicians



Pharmacists

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio