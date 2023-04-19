Medical practice management software (MPMS) market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.44% from 2022 to 2027, The increased popularity of e-prescriptions to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the medical practice management software (MPMS) market, and it is expected to grow by USD 4,936.13 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence market growth, and the overall market environment. The increased popularity of e-prescriptions is an emerging trend in the market growth. E-prescription functionality is provided by market vendors of MPMS solutions and mobile applications. You can use the mobile application to access your electronic prescriptions, find nearby pharmacies, and purchase prescription drugs. Additionally, electronic prescribing programs are increasingly being used to store patient medication histories in MPMS systems. Thus, the increased popularity of e-prescription is one of the major trends that are expected to drive the growth of the global medical practice management software market during the forecast period. Click & get the up-to-date Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Practice Management Software Market 2023-2027

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical practice management software (MPMS) market report covers the following areas:

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS are notably driving market growth.

MPMS aids in the optimization of chair time as well as the reduction of patient wait times and administrative expenses.

Increasing a healthcare center's quality and productivity, MPMS enhances organizational processes.

Patient demographic data, spend analysis, overhead costs, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance data, license information, and emergency management are all managed with the aid of MPMS.

The software also generates reports of clinical and administrative performance that can be used for medical practice improvement plans.

Hence, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global medical practice management software (MPMS) market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns are major challenges impeding market growth.

Due to its affordability and accessibility, cloud-based MPMS is preferred over on-premises systems by many hospitals.

A cost-efficient and practical method of storing and accessing data is provided by cloud-based MPMS.

However, as it could expose patient data and information about insurance to the public, the adoption of cloud-based MPMS in medical practice is risky.

Data misuse or manipulation is a possibility due to the high risk of information leakage.

Legal and security issues involving unauthorized insurance claims, problems with regulatory and statutory compliance, and problems with auditing and logging may result from this.

Therefore, such factors may hinder the medical practice management software market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market is segmented as below:

Deployment Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Cloud-based



On-premises

End-user Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Hospitals



Diagnostic laboratories



Physicians



Pharmacists

The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are economical and don't require additional hardware or software. The main market drivers are cost and flexibility in how these solutions can be implemented. The solution has a subscription-based model. The subscription-based business model of cloud-based MPMS solutions requires the user to pay according to its usage. Medical researchers from Boston Children's Hospital have found that the cloud-based MPMS systems provided faster access to medical records as compared with client-server-based MPMS systems. Such factors will drive the growth of the cloud-based segment in the global MPMS market during the forecast period.

To learn more key insights about the impact of different segments on the market growth

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health are some of the major market participants. Although the Increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS will offer immense growth opportunities, Data security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offerings

CollaborateMD Inc. - The company provides cloud-based medical billing and practice management software services for independent medical practices and hospitals. The key offerings of the company include medical practice management software which is used to prepare billing statements and generate electronic claims based on patient encounters.

The company provides cloud-based medical billing and practice management software services for independent medical practices and hospitals. The key offerings of the company include medical practice management software which is used to prepare billing statements and generate electronic claims based on patient encounters. AdvancedMD Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software which is used to automate medical billing and helps in the verification of insurance coverage and eligibility process.

The company offers medical practice management software which is used to automate medical billing and helps in the verification of insurance coverage and eligibility process. Athenahealth Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software which is used in scheduling patient appointments and to help in doing financial reporting.

The company offers medical practice management software which is used in scheduling patient appointments and to help in doing financial reporting. CareCloud Inc.: The company offers medical practice management software that is used in tracking, managing, and optimizing financial and administrative processes.

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical practice management software (MPMS) market vendors

Related Reports:

The medical document management systems market is expected to increase by USD 412.45 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (hospitals and clinics, nursing and home healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle east and Africa, and South America).

The medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review software market is expected to increase by USD 8.86 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,936.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 11.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

