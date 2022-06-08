Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market To Surpass $4,373.8 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market was worth around $2,140.8 million, which is predicted to touch $4,373.8 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the market include the snowballing cases of cancer, rising geriatric population, surging count of nuclear and radio diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and growing number of diagnostic imaging centers.

Market in North America Has Massive Growth Potential

The industry in North America has had the biggest market share in recent years, and it is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The region dominates the market owing to the increasing awareness of the health problems caused by overexposure to radiation and growing incidence of cancer. Similarly, the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is being propelled by the increasing radiation safety awareness and rising number of radio diagnostic procedures.

Hospitals Category Leads Market

The hospitals category accounted for a roughly 70% share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market in 2021. This was due to the ever-increasing demand for medical radiation therapy and diagnosis, both conventional and nuclear. Radiation-based procedures can be performed in hospitals with ease due to the availability of the necessary equipment and experienced professionals. Furthermore, the count of outpatients and inpatients in hospitals is steadily increasing, and this trend will accelerate in the future.

Market for Detectors Is Expected To Expand Rapidly

The detectors category generated the highest revenue in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market, of $427.0 million, in 2021. The demand for medical radiation detection is growing as the number of radiography operations increases and medical staff becomes more aware of the necessity of radiation safety. Cancer patients often need radiation therapy, which requires the use of detectors to ascertain the dosage being given.

Full-Body Protection Category Held Significant Share of Market

In 2021, the full-body protection category accounted for over half the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market share. The growing number of radiological operations and rising awareness of the hazards of radiation overexposure among radiologists, physicians, and patients can be credited for this category's large share. Likewise, the apron market is being pushed by a growth in the number of skilled radiology technicians, increase in safety awareness, and surge in the usage of radiation treatment as a result of the increase in cancer incidence.

Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine Used for Better Diagnosis and Treatment

As a consequence of the advancements in radio pharmacy, information technology, and instrumentation, nuclear medicine has evolved significantly in the last decade. The increasing application of nuclear medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, has raised the demand for solutions to detect and monitor monitoring medical radiation and protect patients and doctors from an overdose.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products

Personal dosimeters



Active dosimeters





Passive dosimeters



Area process monitors



Environment radiation monitors



Surface contamination monitors



Radioactive material monitors



Detectors

Safety Products

Full-body protection



Barriers and shields





Aprons



Face Protection



Eye wear





Face masks



Hand Safety



Gloves





Attenuating sleeves

By End User

Hospitals

Radiation therapy



Radiology



Dentistry



Nuclear medicine



Emergency care

Non-Hospitals

Imaging centers



Radiation therapy and cancer centers



Dental clinics



Orthopedic facilities

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

