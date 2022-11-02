Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine

Nov 02, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$884.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $297.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$297.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.3 Million by the year 2027.
Surface Contamination Monitors Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Surface Contamination Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$98 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Alpha Spectra Inc
- AmRay Group
- Arrow Tech Inc
- Atomtex Spe
- Bar - Ray Products
- Bertin Technologies SAS
- Biodex Medical Systems, Inc
- Centronic ltd
- Fluke Biomedical
- Landauer
- IBA Worldwide
- Infab corporation
- Lnd, Inc
- Ludlum measurements, Inc
- Micron Semiconductor Ltd
- Mirion technologies, Inc
- Nucleonix Systems Pvt Ltd
- Polimaster Inc
- PTW-Freiburg Gmbh
- RadComm Systems
- Radiation Detection Company Inc
- SCIONIX Holland B.V
- S E International Inc
- Sun Nuclear Corporation
- Thermo fisher scientific, Inc
- Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth
- Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth
- Distinct from General Radiology
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
- Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure
- Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
- Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters
- Types of Personal Dosimeters
- Electronic Personal Dosimeters
- DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter
- Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine
- Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical Detectors
- Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Organic Growth Ahead in Personal Dosimetry
- Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
- A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy
- Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters
- Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry
- Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability
- Lead aprons offer little protection during X-rays. Why do so many clinicians keep using them?
- Technological Advancements
- Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop Perovskite-based X-ray Detector
- Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results
- Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity
- New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner
- Self-Reading Dosimeters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
