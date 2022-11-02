Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$884.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $297.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$297.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.3 Million by the year 2027.



Surface Contamination Monitors Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Surface Contamination Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$98 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth

Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth

Distinct from General Radiology

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure

Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters

Types of Personal Dosimeters

Electronic Personal Dosimeters

DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter

Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine

Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical Detectors

Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Organic Growth Ahead in Personal Dosimetry

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy

Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters

Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry

Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability

Lead aprons offer little protection during X-rays. Why do so many clinicians keep using them?

Technological Advancements

Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop Perovskite-based X-ray Detector

Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity

New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner

Self-Reading Dosimeters

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

