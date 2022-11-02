Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety estimated at US$884.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Personal Dosimeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environment Radiation Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $297.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$297.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.3 Million by the year 2027.

Surface Contamination Monitors Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR

In the global Surface Contamination Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$98 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth
  • Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth
  • Distinct from General Radiology
  • Nuclear Medicine Scans
  • Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure
  • Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes
  • Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
  • Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters
  • Types of Personal Dosimeters
  • Electronic Personal Dosimeters
  • DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter
  • Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in Nuclear Medicine
  • Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical Detectors
  • Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Organic Growth Ahead in Personal Dosimetry
  • Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
  • A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy
  • Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters
  • Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry
  • Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability
  • Lead aprons offer little protection during X-rays. Why do so many clinicians keep using them?
  • Technological Advancements
  • Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop Perovskite-based X-ray Detector
  • Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results
  • Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity
  • New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner
  • Self-Reading Dosimeters

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hk9qfl

