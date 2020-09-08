Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market worth $1,207 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.

Gas-filled detectors accounted for the larger share of the medical radiation monitoring market in 2019

Based on the detector type, the medical radiation detection market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. In 2019, the gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest market share of market . The large share of this segment can be attributed to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field.

By medical radiation safety products, the full-body protection products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on products, the medical radiation safety market is segmented into full-body protection, face protection, hand safety, and other medical radiation safety products. In 2019, the full-body protection products segment accounted for the largest market share of market . The growing number of radiological procedures performed and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients are driving the growth of the full-body protection products segment.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing number of hospitals across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment

North America Dominates the Global Medical Radiation Monitoring Market

The market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safetymarket. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about radiation safety, growing number of radiodiagnostic procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products are driving the growth of the North American medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.

The major players in the medical radiation safety market are Fortive Corporation (US), Mirion Technologies (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Sun Nuclear Corporation (US).

