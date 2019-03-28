Medical Real Estate Development Company, Simone, Discusses 3 Key Considerations for Healthcare Organization Growth.

BRONX, N.Y., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help the healthcare industry expand to suit the needs of the community, healthcare construction and development company, Simone, discusses 3 key building considerations for healthcare organization growth.

There are many reasons why a healthcare organization may make the decision to expand, but the expansion process should always be approached while taking into account the same key considerations. By taking the time to intelligently plan out new construction, medical facility leadership can provide a space that is optimized for the convenience and comfort of healthcare providers and patients alike.

Discussed below are 3 strategies to consider when looking to expand operations.

Facility Size. Baby boomers make up one of the biggest portions of the population and as a group are starting to get to an age where they will need more frequent and comprehensive medical care. One of the biggest mistakes that a healthcare organization can make when expanding into a new facility is failing to account for this spike in demand that looms around the corner. There are a lot of ways to build a hospital in a way that optimizes the treatment process, but many of those considerations will be for naught if there isn't enough space for the hospital to grow.

Open Floor Plan. Open floor plans are becoming more commonplace in the commercial space, and healthcare facilities are no exception. By keeping the hospital as open and accessible as possible, it is far easier for a hospital to accommodate family members that are accompanying patients on visits - a key aspect of patient satisfaction and comfort. As an added benefit, this leaves more space for consult rooms that can streamline the treatment process since many clinic visits don't require a full exam.

Location. Healthcare facilities need to be built to be as accessible as possible, and a lot of that accessibility comes down to the physical location of the building. For the convenience of patients that may not have access to reliable transportation, it's important that proximity to public transportation be taken into account. The location of the facility is also important when it comes to attracting quality staff, bringing considerations like overall employment opportunities and the quality of nearby schools into the mix. Simone has the experience to assist healthcare organizations in their search to find a location that meets their desired criteria, leading to a better patient experience as a whole.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased.

