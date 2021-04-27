Medical Risk Managers, Inc. Names Jon Forster New Chief Operating Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Risk Managers, Inc. (MRM) has named Jon Forster as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 7, 2021. As COO, Forster will lead strategy execution and oversee the daily operations of MRM, a market-leading provider of stop loss insurance pricing and underwriting services. Forster joins an industry-leading organization with more than 35 years of managing general underwriting experience.

Medical Risk Managers, Inc.

"I am thrilled to be part of MRM and to join some of the most dynamic stop loss professionals in the industry," said Forster. "I look forward to building on MRM's proven stability, track record, and commitment to staying ahead of the curve."

Prior to joining MRM, Forster was Director & Actuary at Prudential, where he led a team of actuaries focused on long-term care. Forster brings close to 20 years of experience in leadership roles in companies, including Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield and Coventry, where he gained a wide range of product experience, including Medicare, first dollar medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, and stop loss.

Forster received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University where he was the captain of the wrestling team. He is a former pro-MMA fighter and has been very active in volunteering in mentorship programs including Beat the Streets Philadelphia, Focused Athletics, and the Organization of Latino Actuaries.

Forster will report to Mehb Khoja, President, MRM, and Chief Actuary, BCS Financial. Khoja, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries with more than 20 years of experience within the employer stop loss industry, has held the role of President, MRM, since 2018 and was promoted to Chief Actuary, BCS, when the company acquired MRM in October 2020.

"Jon brings a combination of passion, strong actuarial problem-solving intellect, and industry knowledge needed to grow MRM's business," said Mehb Khoja, Chief Actuary, BCS Financial. "I'm excited to have Jon on our team, and I'm confident that MRM and BCS will continue to make significant contributions in the large claims space."

Forster and Khoja will work together as MRM's comprehensive managing general underwriting service model becomes an additional feature included in BCS's Risk Navigator solution set, a highly predictive and actionable approach to managing carrier and employer large claim risks.

"These leadership changes position us for accelerated growth, and create new opportunities to deliver for our customers," said Peter Costello, President & CEO, BCS Financial. "Under Mehb and Jon's leadership, customers of both MRM and BCS will continue to benefit from the shared strengths, capabilities, market access, and broadened talent resulting from the acquisition."

BCS plans to maintain MRM as a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary.

About BCS Financial Corporation (BCS)

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Medical Risk Managers, Inc. (MRM)

For over 35 years, Medical Risk Managers, Inc. has underwritten Stop Loss insurance on behalf of its insurance carrier partners. As a managing general underwriter, MRM has underwritten over $4 billion in Stop Loss premium since its inception. Among its capabilities, MRM is able to price Stop Loss coverage at any deductible level, over any network, and in any zip code nationwide. MRM is headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut. Learn more at mrmstoploss.com.

