Medical Robotic Innovations Featured at the LSI 2021 Emerging Medtech Summit

"We're excited to have such a strong group of innovators presenting their developments in this hot space of robotics. The CEOs of these companies are drawing quite a bit of attention," says Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. "It is fascinating to track which strategics and investors are focusing in on this space. The hunt is clearly on and it's going to be fun to see how it all plays out."

Surgical Robotics is one of the hottest markets in medtech, and some of the most innovative startups will be in attendance, including MMI, Virtual Incision, AiM Medical Robotics, Galen Robotics, Roam Robotics, McGinley Orthopedic Innovations, Vicarious Surgical, CorInnova and Levita Magnetics.

These nine startups alone have already raised $176 million to date and are actively raising $297 million in new capital. The management teams from these companies have proven track records, with a combined 15 exits valued at over $8.4 billion. As such, they are drawing attention at LSI2021 from major investors and strategics that are focused on learning about their next steps.

"I am enthused to be participating in the 2021 Emerging Medtech Summit again this year. This event has clearly become the premier medtech investment and partnering meeting and is a must-attend each year. As a global advisory firm with a specialty practice dedicated to Robotics, Digital Surgery and Advanced Surgical Technologies, I am excited to meet with many of the strategics driving this segment and the institutional investors that have particular interest in deploying capital in support of the startup community. I see several company founders that have had significant exits and continue to drive thought leadership are in attendance as well. Alira Health will be publishing an industry report highlighting this market, and I look forward to meeting with many of the leading early-stage companies that we have found among the best in class in development of technology across this sector, one of the fastest growing in medtech," says David Uffer, Senior Partner and VP MedTech at Alira Health.

This year's summit will be a hybrid event as attendees can participate either in person or virtually from a remote location. During a 10-minute presentation, startups will be able to explain their innovative medical devices that focus on some of the industry's trending areas, like medical robotics, artificial intelligence, digital, mobile health, neurostimulation, neuromodulation, and cardiovascular, to a group of investors that include venture capitalists and strategics. In turn, investors can begin discussions to acquire the technology, the intellectual property, or the company as a whole.

LSI analysts have vetted presenting companies based on their technologies, stage, and management teams. This year's group of seasoned presenters has more than $188 billion in combined exits and are actively raising $1.8 billion in new capital to accelerate the commercialization of their new medtech ventures.

Startup CEOs will present either in person at the venue or virtually through the partnering software, and participants can view these presentations in-person at the venue or via livestream from a remote location using the event's partnering software. Attendees will also be able to schedule time with other attendees for one-on-one meetings either in person at the venue or through one of the engaging virtual options.

This event has drawn the attention of a staggering number of investors, strategics, and service providers , including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, Intuitive Surgical, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, NEA, USVP, JJDC, Gilde, Sante, SV Health Investors, Canaan, and Domain, that are looking to establish relationships with participating startups.

In addition to the startup presentations, the agenda also includes a fireside chat with Paul LaViolette, Managing Partner, SV Health Investors, Medtech Convergence Fund, and panels featuring industry leaders and experts. Medtech's top KOLs, SMEs, investors, strategics, and innovators will come together to discuss:

"Medtech 3.0 & Creating Unicorns" - Scott Huennekens , Executive Chairman, Acutus Medical

, Executive Chairman, Acutus Medical "Investing in Medtech Innovation: What Do VCs Want?" - Lisa Carmel , VP Strategy, Ximedica

, VP Strategy, Ximedica "Medtech VC & Corporate Investing Trends" - Kwame Ulmer , Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health

, Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health "Dealmaking & Strategic Partnering in the COVID Era" - David Uffer, Sr Partner, VP, Alira Health

"How (& When) to Engage Corporates" - Nicholas Pachuda, Innovation & New Ventures, Pure Medtech Advisors

"Medtech SPACs: Hunting for Startups" - Rak Mehta , Vice Chairman, J.P. Morgan

, Vice Chairman, J.P. Morgan "Family Office & Angel Money : The Inside Track"

: The Inside Track" "Opportunities in the Drive Towards Intelligent Surgery" - Daniel Teo , Managing Partner, Hunniwell Lake

COVID Safety Protocols

To address COVID-19 risks, LSI has adopted an On-Site Health & Safety Plan , with Jared T. Williams, MD serving as the on-site Medical & Safety Director. The summit will utilize the entire Ritz-Carlton indoor and outdoor meeting space to ensure in person participants are able to socially distance and will follow both CDC and Ritz-Carlton guidelines and safety protocols, which include face masks, COVID testing and temperature checks. There will also be an on-site staff responsible for monitoring attendees, as well as cleaning and sanitizing the meeting space throughout the summit.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI):

LSI is a medical technology focused market intelligence & consulting company. We help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities and the competitive landscape.

