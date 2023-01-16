Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $21.65 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical robot market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The market is expected to grow to $21.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.



North America was the largest region in the medical robot market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is expected to propel the growth of the medical robot market going forward. The laparoscopic operation allows a surgeon to perform complex procedures within the abdomen without having to place his hands directly into the body cavity.

Medical robots are more efficient at performing laparoscopic procedures. As a result, there is rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations that boost market growth. For instance, in March 2022, the Cleveland Clinic, a US-based nonprofit academic medical centre, stated that over 13 million laparoscopic procedures have been performed globally every year and are projected to grow by 1% over the next five years. Therefore, the rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is driving the growth of the medical robot market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical robot market. Major companies operating in the medical robot market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, Diligent Corporation, a US-based healthcare robotics company, created Moxi, an AI-enabled robot that can handle time-consuming logistical tasks in hospitals such as setting up patient rooms and replenishing supplies. Moxi is able to deliver teleboxes, manage the 'do not tube' medications, and pick up patients' personal items. Moxi's core technical features comprise social intelligence, mobile manipulation, and human-guided learning. This launch represents another step forward for Diligent's product portfolio.



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based company that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods, acquired Auris Health Inc. for an amount of $3.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to help Johnson & Johnson boost digital surgery's ability to meet unmet medical requirements and alter surgical treatment and lung cancer intervention. Johnson & Johnson would strengthen its commitment to fighting lung cancer by utilising the robotic platform technology from Auris Health, which is used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung. Auris Health Inc. is a US-based robotic medical company.



