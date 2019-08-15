Medical Science Liaison Society Announces Finalists for the 2019 MSL of the Year Awards
Winners will be announced September 4th at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas
Aug 15, 2019, 13:32 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has announced the finalists for the 2019 MSL of the Year Awards.
The MSL of the Year Awards are free for all nominees and winners and recognizes excellence within the MSL profession. During the 7th Annual MSL Society Conference at the Awards Night Celebration, on September 4th at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, both finalists and the winners will be honored.
The 2019 finalists include:
MSL Manager of the Year
Cristina Garcia – Persan Farma
Debra Lycett – Epizyme
Douglas Yau – Sanofi Genzyme
Sherif Roushdy – Sanofi
Susan Giacalone – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
MSL of the Year
Adina Hirsch – Fresenius Kabi
Alyson Evans – Sun Pharma
Anne VanBuskirk – Takeda Oncology
Joan Hester – Alimera Sciences
Martina Riosalido – Norgine
Patty Riley – CSL Behring
Sarah Rodriguez – Takeda Oncology
Savi Chadha – Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Takara Scott – Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Yishan Chuang – Biodesix
MSL Rookie of the Year
Andrea Arlia Ciommo – Janssen
Audra Johnson – Alimera Sciences
Christelle Chacar – Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Jason Howard – Sanofi Genzyme
Jonathan Margolin – Organogenesis
Jonathan Ploeger – Astellas Pharma
Keelin Dahl – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Meredith Hart – Fresenius Kabi
Ryan Hinman – Takeda Oncology
Shelley Brown – Vericel Corporation
Tiyeko Teixeira – Merck
Submissions were evaluated by nine volunteer judges
Arthur Chan, Executive Director, Head of MSL Capabilities – Novartis
Donna Holder, Executive Director, GMA Field Medical Center of Excellence – Merck
Ralph Rewers, Sr. Director Global Field Medical Excellence – AbbVie
Linda Traylor, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs – Biodesix
Larry Dollar, VP of Medical Affairs – Syneos Health
Davida White, Head, US Medical Affairs – Indivior
Douglas Yau, Director Oncology Field Medical Affairs – Sanofi Genzyme
Ellen Shannon, US Head of Medical Affairs – Valneva
Cherie Hyder, Field Medical Director – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO, MSL Society commented: "We received 159 very impressive applications this year and we are proud to offer these unique awards. We congratulate all the finalists, and look forward to announcing the winners on September 4th."
The 7th Annual MSL Society Conference will take place in Las Vegas September 3-5, 2019 and will be the largest gathering of MSLs in the world. Additional information is available at https://themsls.org/las-vegas-2019/.
Contact: janelle.rosa@themsls.org
Related Links
http://www.themsls.org
SOURCE Medical Science Liaison Society
Share this article