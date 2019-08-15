Medical Science Liaison Society Announces Finalists for the 2019 MSL of the Year Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has announced the finalists for the 2019 MSL of the Year Awards.

The MSL of the Year Awards are free for all nominees and winners and recognizes excellence within the MSL profession. During the 7th Annual MSL Society Conference at the Awards Night Celebration, on September 4th at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, both finalists and the winners will be honored.

The 2019 finalists include:

MSL Manager of the Year

Cristina Garcia – Persan Farma

Debra Lycett – Epizyme

Douglas Yau – Sanofi Genzyme

Sherif Roushdy – Sanofi

Susan Giacalone – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

MSL of the Year

Adina Hirsch – Fresenius Kabi

Alyson Evans – Sun Pharma

Anne VanBuskirk – Takeda Oncology

Joan Hester – Alimera Sciences

Martina Riosalido – Norgine

Patty Riley – CSL Behring

Sarah Rodriguez – Takeda Oncology

Savi Chadha – Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Takara Scott – Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Yishan Chuang – Biodesix

MSL Rookie of the Year

Andrea Arlia Ciommo – Janssen

Audra Johnson – Alimera Sciences

Christelle Chacar – Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Jason Howard – Sanofi Genzyme

Jonathan Margolin – Organogenesis

Jonathan Ploeger – Astellas Pharma

Keelin Dahl – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Meredith Hart – Fresenius Kabi

Ryan Hinman – Takeda Oncology

Shelley Brown – Vericel Corporation

Tiyeko Teixeira – Merck

Submissions were evaluated by nine volunteer judges

Arthur Chan, Executive Director, Head of MSL Capabilities – Novartis

Donna Holder, Executive Director, GMA Field Medical Center of Excellence – Merck

Ralph Rewers, Sr. Director Global Field Medical Excellence – AbbVie

Linda Traylor, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs – Biodesix

Larry Dollar, VP of Medical Affairs – Syneos Health

Davida White, Head, US Medical Affairs – Indivior

Douglas Yau, Director Oncology Field Medical Affairs – Sanofi Genzyme

Ellen Shannon, US Head of Medical Affairs – Valneva

Cherie Hyder, Field Medical Director – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO, MSL Society commented: "We received 159 very impressive applications this year and we are proud to offer these unique awards. We congratulate all the finalists, and look forward to announcing the winners on September 4th."

The 7th Annual MSL Society Conference will take place in Las Vegas September 3-5, 2019 and will be the largest gathering of MSLs in the world. Additional information is available at https://themsls.org/las-vegas-2019/.

Contact: janelle.rosa@themsls.org

Related Links



http://www.themsls.org

SOURCE Medical Science Liaison Society

Related Links

http://www.themsls.org

