Medical Science Liaison Society Announces Winners of 2019 MSL of The Year Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has announced the winners of the 2019 MSL of The Year Awards.

The winners, who were announced on September 4th during the 7th Annual MSL Society Conference in Las Vegas, include:

MSL Rookie of the Year (outside the USA): Tiyeko Teixeira, Merck.

MSL Rookie of the Year (USA): Audra Johnson, Alimera Sciences.

MSL of the Year (outside the USA): Martina Riosalido, Norgine.

MSL of the Year (USA): Anne VanBuskirk, Takeda Oncology.

MSL Manager of the Year (outside the USA): Cristina Garcia, Persan Farma.

MSL Manager of the Year (USA): Susan Giacalone, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

The MSL Society received 159 nominations, which were evaluated by a panel of nine esteemed judges:

Arthur Chan, PhD, MBA, Executive Director, Head of MSL Capabilities – Novartis

Donna Holder, PharmD, Executive Director, GMA Field Medical Center of Excellence – Merck

Ralph Rewers, PharmD, Senior Director, Global Field Excellence – AbbVie

Larry Dollar, PharmD, MS, VP of Medical Affairs – Syneos Health

Douglas Yau, PhD, MBA, Director, Oncology Field Medical Affairs – Sanofi Genzyme

Linda Traylor, PhD, VP, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs – Biodesix

Cherie Hyder, PharmD, Field Medical Director – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Davida White, MD, Head Medical Excellence & Education – Indivior

Ellen Shannon, PhD, RN, US Head of Medical Affairs – Valneva

Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society commented: "We are proud to offer these first-of-their-kind awards. This year's winners exemplify the hard work and impact our profession has within our industry and healthcare."

Dr. Ralph Rewers commented: "I believe that one of the most important aspects of awards is peer recognition. As a judge, I was very impressed with all of the nominations. It was an honor to judge again this year."

Dr. Arthur Chan commented: "The deserving winners of this year's awards are true role models. Their stories and career journeys will inspire girls around the world, my daughters included, to work hard, pursue science and medicine, or whatever their dreams and goals may be, and know that if they put their minds and hearts to it, anything is possible."

