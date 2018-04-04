Medical Science Liaison Society Launches MSL of the Year Awards Program

All finalists will be honored and the winners announced at a special Awards' Night Celebration on September 5, 2018 during the MSL Society's 6th Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

10:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501c3 non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has launched an MSL of the Year Awards program.

"The MSL of the Year Awards program was created to recognize excellence within the MSL profession," stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society.

All finalists will be honored and the winners announced at a special Awards' Night Celebration on September 5, 2018 during the MSL Society's 6th Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The six award categories include: MSL of the Year (US and outside the US), MSL Rookie of the Year (US and outside the US), and MSL Manager of the Year (US and outside the US). 

The respective winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges that include:

  • Arthur Chan, PhD, MBA, Executive Director, Head of MSL Capabilities – Novartis
  • Donna Holder, PharmD, Director, Field Medical Center of Excellence - Merck
  • Ralph Rewers, PharmD, Medical Science Liaison Head - Abbvie
  • Linda Traylor, PhD, VP, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs - Biodesix
  • Avery Ince, MD, PhD, Scientific and Medical Affairs Strategy Lead - Janssen
  • Davida White, MD, Head Medical Excellence - Indivior

The MSL of the Year Awards program is free for all nominees and winners, and open to all MSLs and MSL Managers globally. Nominees and winners do not need to be members of the MSL Society.

The submission deadlines for the 2018 award nominees is June 15, 2018. Judging will be finalized on August 1, 2018, and the finalists will be announced on August 2, 2018. Additional details on award categories, eligibility, and criteria, along with online nomination forms are available at: http://www.themsls.org/medical-science-liaison-of-the-year-awards-2018.

About the Medical Science Liaison Society

The Medical Science Liaison Society is the primary global resource for MSL professionals. The organization provides resources for professional growth and development, hosts the only job board for MSLs, and conducts live MSL training programs and events, including its 6th Annual Conference, September 4-6 in Las Vegas.

For more information visit: http://www.themsls.org.

Contact: admin@themsls.org

