Medical Screening And Disease Prevention Deliberated On "Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple NAACP Image Award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne is the host of the show "Behind The Scenes". The informational program illuminates a vast range of topics influencing people all across the country. Coming soon in an upcoming segment of Behind The Scenes Laurence Fishburne introduces leaders in the medical fields spotlighting screening used in disease diagnosis and prevention.

Screening for diseases is one of the most rudimentary tools of prediction and prevention in modern medicine. Disease screening programs have an extensive history in efforts to pinpointing treatment for chronic diseases and controlling epidemics of infectious diseases. Prenatal care for women consists of routinely testing complete blood type and blood count, syphilis, diabetes, and other medical conditions. Newborn babies regularly receive tests for inborn metabolism errors and other diseases. Most of these outcomes are rare, but positive testing leads to interventions that benefit both mother and child, and these efforts are behind the substantial improvements in overall health and well-being. An impressive acquired body of experience is a result of all of the medical screening conducted over the years.

This new segment will feature experts in the industry who will discuss this critical sector of medicine.

Proper medical testing can lead to the early detection of some diseases, which can be curable in an initial state. Medical screening and disease prevention improves and saves lives. "Behind The Scenes" will provide additional details about the medical screening used for disease prevention in a soon to be aired episode.

Celebrated actor Laurence Fishburne, who has also recently been announced as an executive producer for a new comedy in partnership with ABC, serves as host of the program. "Behind The Scenes" is carefully reviewed before broadcast. The educational show has received several awards for its efforts.

