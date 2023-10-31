Medical Segment Dominates, Expected to Reach $70.4 Billion by 2030 in the Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Recombinant DNA Technology estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Recombinant DNA Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



