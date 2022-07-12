Medical Sensors Market size worth $ 25.80 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing elderly population and rising demand for wearable medical devices, life expectancy, burgeoning healthcare expenditure, surging adoption of IoT-based medical devices, are some of the major factors driving the Medical Sensors Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Sensors Market" By Component (Flow Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Biosensors), By Application (Surgical, Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Monitoring), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Medical Sensors Market size was valued at USD 13.65 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5109

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Sensors Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Medical Sensors Market Overview

Because of their application in portable and linked medical equipment, the need for low-cost sensors has skyrocketed. Portable medical devices are noninvasive electronic components used primarily for patient monitoring. Wireless technology improvements in healthcare have expanded patient mobility in medical settings and at home. CPAP machines, blood glucose monitors, sleep apnea monitors, ultrasonography devices, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors are just a few examples of portable medical gadgets. Manufacturers of medical gadgets are putting a lot of effort into developing portable devices with sensors. Because of their rising use in these devices, the demand for low-cost advanced sensors with a tiny form factor, better functionality, low power consumption, pulse oximeters, and high reliability is increasing.

The growing awareness of health and fitness is driving up demand for medical sensors. Consumers all around the world are increasingly likely to buy portable and wearable devices to keep track of their health. Home care settings, hospitals, and clinics are all seeing an increase in demand for these devices. The unexpected epidemic of coronavirus around the world has resulted in increased sales of diagnostic and monitoring gadgets. Furthermore, the rise in the number of chronic diseases around the world is a crucial element driving up medical sensor sales. Sensor-based medical devices have seen a surge in use in-home care settings. As a result, the worldwide Medical Sensors Market is being influenced. Because of the growing geriatric population around the world, there are growing demands for fast and remote monitoring devices in-home care settings.

Key Developments

In March 2022 , Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology announced that Touch Surgery Enterprise will be added to Vizient's products, which serve more than half of the country's healthcare providers.

, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology announced that Touch Surgery Enterprise will be added to Vizient's products, which serve more than half of the country's healthcare providers. In December 2020 , The Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine was officially launched in the United States by Medtronic plc. Following the FDA's marketing approval earlier in 2020, the first Carpediem systems in the United States were successfully installed and are currently being used at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The Carpediem system is the first of its kind and is intended for use in patients with acute renal injury or who are fluid overloaded and require hemofiltration therapy or hemodialysis.

Key Players

The major players in the market are GE Healthcare Inc., Honeywell Inc. Siemens Corporation, Analog Devices, Medtronics PLC, STMicroelectronics, Omron Corporation, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, and First Sensor.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Sensors Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Medical Sensors Market, By Component

Flow Sensors



Temperature Sensors



Pressure Sensors



Biosensors



Others

Medical Sensors Market, By Application

Surgical



Diagnostic



Therapeutic



Monitoring



Others

Medical Sensors Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Biosensors Market By Type (Embedded Device and Sensor Patch), By Product (Wearable Biosensor and Non-Wearable Biosensor), By Technology (Electrochemical Biosensor, Optical Biosensor, Piezoelectric Biosensor), By Application (Point of Care, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Disposable Medical Sensors Market By Product (Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors), By Type (Wearable Sensor, Strip Sensor, Implantable Sensor), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Patient Monitoring), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optogenetics Market By Product Type (Actuator, Light Equipment, Sensor), By Application (Behavioural Tracking, Retinal Disease Treatment, Neuroscience), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Non-invasive Medical Sensors Market By Product (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, Blood Glucose Sensors, Touch Sensors), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Biosensor Companies developing best biosensors technology

Visualize Medical Sensors Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research