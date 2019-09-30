Medical Ship Returns To Bahamas For Ongoing Relief Efforts

Since 2015, Motor Vessel(M/V) Pacific Hope has served over 30 islands in the Caribbean and South Pacific, completing hundreds of missions. From Vanuatu, to Panama, to the island of Dominica, The Dominican Republic, and now The Bahamas, M/V Pacific Hope provides hurricane relief, assisting with medical efforts, construction rebuilds, and education.

Currently M/V Pacific Hope has teamed up with National Marine Suppliers, Denison Yachting, Bradford Marine, The Triton, National Association of Home Builders, and more to seek help and supplies for relief efforts. After only being in The Bahamas for a few weeks, M/V Pacific Hope's operational efforts have been able to bring food, water, supplies and more to over 10,000 people.

"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of supplies that have been donated to us," said Captain Marvin Wilson. "Each mission and recovery effort is different, and requires an astounding amount of resources, but one constant is always the funding required to operate our ship and volunteers as we continue to provide relief to those in need."

For ongoing financial donations and volunteer interest please visit https://www.mvpacifichope.org/get-involved-1 and for more information please visit https://www.mvpacifichope.org/.

About:

The M/V Pacific Hope is a ship, which demonstrates the love of Jesus Christ by providing medical care, construction and education to those in need. Since 2013, the M/V Pacific Hope has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of natural disaster, isolation, poverty and disease with the purpose of sharing God's love and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

