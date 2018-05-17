Medical Society of Milwaukee Foundation To Donate $21,481.00 To Hunger Task Force & Fondy Food Center May 19th At Fondy Farmer's Market

"The link between good health and food is perhaps nowhere more apparent than in low-income communities, where access to affordable, healthy produce is limited and rates of diabetes, heart disease, and other diet-related illnesses are high," said Kathy Schmitz, Executive Director of the Medical Society of Milwaukee County (MSMC). Dr. Michelle Graham, MSMC President, added, "As physician leaders deeply committed to our community's health, we are honored to support Hunger Task Force and Fondy Food Center and their mission to provide healthy, nutritious food for those in need. Good health starts with good nutrition."

The Medical Society of Milwaukee Foundation will present the oversized checks on Saturday, May 19th at 10:30 am at Fondy Farmer's Market, 2200 W. Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee. The media are invited to attend. Dr. Michelle Graham; Medical Society Milwaukee Foundation President Dr. Amanda Kong; Jennifer Casey, Executive Director, Fondy Food Center; and Sherri Tussler, Executive Director, Hunger Task Force, will speak at the event.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Medical Society of Milwaukee, its members and donors we are able to bring more fresh, local food to a neighborhood that both wants and needs it through the Fondy Market – a market which has served Milwaukee's Northside for more than a Century," said Jennifer Casey.

"Hunger Task Force has adopted the USDA MyPlate for healthy eating," said Sherrie Tussler. "Emergency food pantries across Milwaukee are receiving more fresh and healthy foods thanks to this generous gift from the Medical Society."

