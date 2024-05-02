Medical Solutions advances its leadership team with key talent additions and internal advancement

Curt Baldwin has joined as the company's Chief Technology Officer, and Rich Thompson will serve as the new Chief Human Resources Officer, while Chanel Georges has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Host Healthcare, a Medical Solutions brand.

Baldwin is an influential figure in the technology domain and a distinguished leader renowned for his extensive expertise in driving innovation and digital transformation within the healthcare sector. From his formidable professional reputation and vast experience in software development, data analytics, and IT infrastructure, he brings a unique blend of technical aptitude and strategic vision to the company.

In his previous role, he was Chief Technology Officer for Aya Healthcare, developing the strategy and leading all the firm's technology initiatives and managing the technology teams. Prior to joining Aya Healthcare, Baldwin held senior leadership positions in leading technology firms, where he championed large-scale projects and drove innovation across diverse industries.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Medical Solutions and eager to embark on this journey of innovation and growth," said Baldwin. "Technology has the power to transform lives, and I'm excited to bring my expertise to the table."

Concurrently, with an equally impressive background and over 30 years of staffing and recruiting experience, new CHRO Rich Thompson has designed and developed talent, culture, performance, and leadership programs for tens of thousands of individuals across 60 different countries and built strategic partnerships with three of the world's leading business schools.

Thompson's blend of operational and HR expertise allows him to align functional strategies with operational execution to drive organizational success.

Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Xtra Point Group, XPG Recruit and Podium X, which focus on human resources solutions including workforce development services for athletes. Before that, Thompson served in various leadership roles at The Adecco Group including Chief Human Resources Officer for the Americas, UK, and Ireland.

"Fostering a culture of engagement and empowerment is essential for organizational excellence," said Thompson. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals and look forward to making a meaningful impact as we chart the course toward even greater success together."

In addition to these hires, Medical Solutions is proud to congratulate Chanel Georges on her promotion to Executive Vice President at Host Healthcare. This comes as Adam Frances, Host founder, transitions to Board Observer on the Medical Solutions Board of Directors.

Medical Solutions acquired Host Healthcare in November 2022. Host is a travel healthcare staffing agency that specializes in travel nursing, allied, and therapy jobs. In assuming this role, Georges is poised to take on the day-to-day leadership responsibilities of Host Healthcare.

Her journey with Host began nearly a decade ago as a Recruitment Specialist. Over the years, she displayed exceptional dedication and aptitude, swiftly transitioning to roles of increasing responsibility.

Most recently, she served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, where she played a pivotal role in driving Host Healthcare's success. Her tenure with Host has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to the company's mission.

"As I step into this new role, I am both humbled and inspired by the opportunity to drive our company's vision forward," said Georges. "With steadfast focus on innovation and collaboration, I'm eager to continue fostering growth and success across our sales and operations teams."

"We enthusiastically welcome these three exceptional professionals to our executive team," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "With their expertise and dedication, we're equipped to enhance our ability to meet and exceed the needs of those we serve. As we seamlessly work together under our family of brands, these changes reinforce our commitment to deliver unparalleled value and service to clinicians and clients, while also providing an inclusive and fulfilling environment for our internal team members."

