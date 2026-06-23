Medical Solutions completes agreement with lenders to accelerate growth

OMAHA, Neb., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce solutions partners, announced today that it has completed a comprehensive financing and exchange transaction designed to strengthen the company's financial foundation and support its long-term growth strategy.

The transaction includes new debt financing, extended debt maturities, deleveraging and other liquidity enhancements. All existing Medical Solutions lenders were offered the opportunity to participate in the transaction.

Medical Solutions will use the added financial flexibility to continue investing in its people, technology, service capabilities, and workforce solutions that help healthcare organizations navigate complex labor challenges while supporting quality patient care.

"This transaction is a significant milestone for Medical Solutions and a testament to the confidence our lenders and investors have in our business and long-term vision," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "With enhanced financial strength, we are positioned to accelerate our growth while continuing to support our clients, clinicians, and the communities we serve."

Medical Solutions was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel and Evercore Group LLC as financial advisor.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC