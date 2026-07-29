Medical Solutions earns spot among world's largest staffing firms

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions has once again been named one of the world's largest staffing firms, earning the No. 30 spot on Staffing Industry Analysts' Largest Staffing Firms Globally 2026 list.

The annual ranking recognizes the largest staffing firms globally by revenue and reflects Medical Solutions' continued growth as one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners.

As healthcare organizations navigate increasingly complex labor and staffing challenges, Medical Solutions has evolved beyond traditional staffing to help hospitals and health systems strengthen their teams through integrated workforce solutions. In addition to contingent staffing, the company also provides technology, managed services, internal resource pool strategies and international recruitment to help organizations strengthen their teams and plan for the future.

"Healthcare organizations need more than someone who can fill an open position," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "They need a partner who understands how every workforce decision affects patient care, financial performance and long-term sustainability."

Medical Solutions partners with healthcare leaders to address staffing shortages, fluctuating patient volumes, labor cost management and long-term planning. By bringing these capabilities together, the company helps healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen flexibility and maintain continuity of care.

"For us, success has never been measured by size alone," Tijerino said. "It's measured by the confidence our clients have in us and the impact we make together. We're honored by this recognition, but we're even more energized by the opportunity to continue helping healthcare organizations build resilient teams that support both caregivers and the patients they serve."

According to SIA, the 100 largest staffing firms globally generated an estimated $256 billion in revenue in 2025, representing approximately 40% of the global staffing market. Combined revenue among the top 100 firms remained flat in 2025 despite continued economic pressures and talent shortages affecting the industry.

Earlier this year, SIA also ranked Medical Solutions as 14th largest staffing firm in the United States, further reflecting the company's continued growth as a trusted healthcare workforce partner.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC