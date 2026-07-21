Medical Solutions recognized among U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For, earning recognition in multiple categories that reflect its commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience.

Medical Solutions received honors in the following categories:

Best Companies to Work For – Overall

Best Companies to Work For – Health Care & Research

Best Companies to Work For – Midwest

In a competitive job market, the rankings provide job seekers with an independent resource for identifying employers that prioritize employee well-being, career growth, and workplace culture.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the dedication of our team," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, chief executive officer of Medical Solutions. "Our people drive our success every day through their commitment to clinicians, healthcare organizations, and one another. We are proud to be recognized for building a workplace where talented people can do their best work and make a meaningful impact."

The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For rankings are based on employee sentiment and workplace factors including compensation and benefits, work-life balance, workplace comfort, belonging, job stability, and career development.

"We're committed to creating an environment where employees feel supported, heard, and empowered to grow," said Rich Thompson, chief human resources officer at Medical Solutions. "Through coaching, manager development, employee listening, and meaningful feedback initiatives, we're continuously strengthening employee satisfaction across Medical Solutions and building a culture where people can thrive."

U.S. News evaluated eligible public and private companies using employee sentiment, workplace data, and expert-informed methodology to identify organizations delivering exceptional employee experiences.

"The 2026-2027 job market is rapidly shifting the way employers, employees, and job seekers think about work, and subsequently, workplace culture," said Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News & World Report. "The list spotlights companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

For more information about the Best Companies to Work For rankings, visit https://careers.usnews.com/companies/rankings.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people each month. For more than 90 years, U.S. News has been a trusted source for in-depth insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC