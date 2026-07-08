WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions connects health systems with experienced perioperative nurses to support surgical care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hospitals and surgical care providers in the U.S. continue to face nursing shortages, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company, is helping organizations fill critical staffing gaps and support patient care with international direct hire recruitment.

One area of focus is perioperative nursing, which includes the care patients receive before, during, and after surgery. Perioperative nurses support surgical teams in pre-op, the operating room, post-anesthesia care, recovery, and other procedural areas.

"When hospitals do not have enough perioperative nurses, the impact can be felt across the entire surgical care team," said Patti Artley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, President of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "It can affect whether procedures move forward as planned, how quickly patients receive care, and how supported teams feel during an already complex part of the care journey."

WWHS has a pipeline of more than 2,700 internationally trained registered nurses who have passed the NCLEX-RN examination and are ready to pursue perioperative and procedural care roles in the United States.

That pipeline includes more than 1,000 nurses with operating room and OR subspecialty experience, including cardiovascular operating room, scrubbing, circulating, and orthopedic surgery; more than 200 with women's services, obstetric operating room, and labor and delivery experience; and more than 300 with pre-op, post-op, and post-anesthesia care unit experience.

Across the pipeline, these nurses average seven years of total nursing experience and 6.5 years of experience in their specialty unit.

"These are not entry-level nurses," said Laura Messineo, RN, MHA, chief nursing officer of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "The internationally trained nurses in our pipeline bring hands-on experience in highly specialized settings, including the operating room, post-anesthesia care unit, endoscopy, and other procedural areas. That kind of experience can help healthcare organizations support patient safety, maintain consistency, and give surgical teams the support they need."

According to the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, vacant perioperative nursing positions remained at 8% in 2024, and delayed or canceled surgeries due to short staffing were reported at 53%. The broader nursing workforce also remains under pressure, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting about 189,100 registered nurse openings each year, on average, through 2034. The Health Resources and Services Administration also projects national registered nurse shortages will continue through 2038.

As with all international direct hire recruitment, nurses complete licensing, credentialing, and immigration requirements before beginning employment. WWHS works with healthcare organizations to align nurse experience with facility needs, helping surgical and procedural care teams strengthen staffing plans, and support long-term workforce stability.

International recruitment alone will not solve the nation's perioperative nursing challenges, but it can be an important part of a broader workforce strategy. For hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and procedural care providers, experienced international nurses can help support access to care, reduce vacancy-related pressure, and protect continuity for patients and care teams.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company, specializes in direct hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

For more information, visit healthstaff.org. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC