Medical Solutions grows to second largest travel nurse staffing firm

News provided by

Medical Solutions LLC

30 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, continues to grow. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has ranked the company the second-largest travel nursing staffing agency in the U.S. This is up one spot from No. 3 last year.

This new rank reflects the continued growth the company has seen in recent years. In addition to strong organic growth, in November 2022, Medical Solutions acquired HOST Healthcare, allowing it to expand its market share and fulfill the rapidly evolving needs of new and existing clients and clinicians. Medical Solutions also acquired Matchwell in 2022 and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions in 2023.

According to SIA, Medical Solutions holds 5.7% of the overall healthcare staffing market share with nearly $4 billion in revenue.

"It's been incredible to see the growth Medical Solutions has achieved over the years," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "Our continued success is a testament to all the hard work our team commits to support our growing talent ecosystem, and the passion they bring to creating an industry leading customer experience."

Medical Solutions connects quality clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. Along with being industry innovators, a signature Medical Solutions differentiator has always been its human-first approach. Medical Solutions is committed to creating an environment of belonging for all employees, including corporate and clinical staff. This focused effort has resulted in employee and clinician satisfaction, which leads to client satisfaction and outstanding patient care.

"We're very proud of the work we do, and our people-centered culture," said Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medical Solutions. "Our Purpose of connecting care is reflected in all we do, from the care we provide our clients and clinicians to the care and support of our internal corporate team. Our people drive our business, and their success is our company's success."

Rankings are based on calendar year 2022 earnings. SIA also ranked Medical Solutions as the third-largest overall healthcare staffing firm and the fourth-largest allied healthcare staffing firm, up one spot from the previous year.

SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. It provides independent analysis and insights related to the workforce solutions ecosystem.

To learn more about Medical Solutions, please visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

Also from this source

Medical Solutions Grants Teen's Wish Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

Medical Solutions Ranked Among HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ List for MSPs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.