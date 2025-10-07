Medical Solutions' Rebecca Rogers Tijerino named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce solutions partners, proudly congratulates Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer, on being named to the 2025 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list.

Released annually by Staffing Industry Analysts, this distinguished list celebrates senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and leadership continue to shape the staffing industry worldwide.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience across staffing and recruiting, Tijerino has built a career defined by driving growth, scaling businesses, and empowering people.

Since stepping into her role as CEO of Medical Solutions, she has championed a holistic approach to healthcare workforce solutions, helping facilities nationwide optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs.

Prior to joining Medical Solutions, Tijerino held senior executive roles with organizations including Randstad, The Intersect Group, Adecco, Seaton Corp., and Kelly Services, where she honed her expertise in leveraging technology, operational excellence, and workforce solutions to meet evolving client needs.

"Rebecca's recognition on the Global Power 150 list is a testament to her vision, drive, and ability to lead with both innovation and compassion," said Linda Galipeau, Chair of Medical Solutions' Board of Directors. "Under her leadership, Medical Solutions has continued to grow and strengthen its role as a trusted workforce solutions partner for healthcare professionals and facilities nationwide."

Despite industry shifts and economic uncertainties, Rebecca and the other women named to the Global Power 150 have demonstrated foresight in leading organizations to growth and expansion. Through bold strategies and innovative practices, these leaders continue to shape the future of staffing across global markets.

To view the full 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, visit: https://www.staffingindustry.com/lists/global-power-150/global-power-150-women-staffing.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual care, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC