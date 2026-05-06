Medical Solutions recognizes the critical role of nurses during Nurses Week

OMAHA, Neb., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is celebrating Nurses Week from May 6-12 by recognizing and supporting nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNAs). The weeklong effort reflects the organization's commitment to supporting clinicians while also working with healthcare systems to address ongoing workforce challenges.

Throughout the week, the organization will share daily clinician recognition and host giveaways to celebrate the impact of nurses on patient care and community health.

"At a time when healthcare systems continue to navigate evolving workforce demands, it's more important than ever to recognize the professionals at the center of care," said Patti Artley, Chief Clinical Officer at Medical Solutions. "Nurses Week is an opportunity to recognize the incredible work nurses and CNAs do every day and to show our appreciation for the care they provide to patients and communities."

The company's commitment to nurses extends beyond a single week and is embedded in every aspect of its work. From tailored support for travel clinicians to helping hospitals build more sustainable staffing models, Medical Solutions focuses on long-term solutions that improve clinician retention, boost staff satisfaction, and promote workforce wellness.

As part of this ongoing commitment, the organization invests in innovative programs that support top-of-license utilization, mental health, and workplace well-being. It also partners with healthcare facilities to implement flexible, sustainable staffing strategies that empower nurses and CNAs to thrive in their roles while helping reduce turnover and stabilize care teams.

"Our commitment to clinicians goes far beyond a single week," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Every day, we're working to make things better for them and strengthen the healthcare workforce. By listening to these healthcare professionals at every stage of their journey, we aim to build lasting connections and provide the support they need to thrive."

During Nurses Week and throughout the year, Medical Solutions remains committed to supporting healthcare systems nationwide through innovative staffing strategies and a deep understanding of clinician needs, ensuring clinicians are supported, valued, and empowered to deliver exceptional care 365 days a year.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more about Medical Solutions and its services at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC