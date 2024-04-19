Medical Spa Market, 32% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical spa market size is estimated to grow by USD 16354.83 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.98% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Spa Market 2023-2027

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global medical spa market

Geographic Landscape:

The European medical spa market is thriving in the wellness tourism sector, catering to the rising demand for personalized beauty treatments and minimally invasive procedures. Services include chemical peels, body sculpting, tattoo removal, and wellness-themed vacations in hotels. The tourism sector's growth is driven by an aging population, specifically baby boomers, seeking rejuvenation through dermal fillers, Botox injections, and anti-wrinkle treatments. Wellness architecture and biophilic design enhance the hospitality experience, while fitness offerings and non-surgical lifts complement medical procedures. Brands like Skin Spirit, Contempo Aesthetics, and BTL aesthetics emsculpt provide licensing and treatment approvals for doctors, aestheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. Popular treatments include laser hair removal, facial procedures, and acne therapy. Radiofrequency body contouring, cool sculpting, cryolipolysis, and laser lipolysis further expand the market for both females and males, adults and baby boomers alike.

Research Analysis

The Medical Spa market is a significant segment of the wellness tourism sector, offering a range of minimally invasive treatments and personalized beauty services. These include chemical peels, body sculpting treatments like radiofrequency body contouring and Cool sculpting, as well as tattoo removal and hydrafacial infusion toning. Medispas provide access to dermatologists, doctors, plastic surgeons, and aesthetician's doctors, offering various anti-wrinkle treatments, acne therapy, Botox injections, and non-surgical lifts. Laser procedures, such as cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis, are also popular. Wellness themed vacations often include stays at hotels with on-site medispas, making these treatments more accessible and convenient for travelers.

Market Drivers

The medical spa market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing influence of social media platforms and the aging population's desire for aesthetic enhancements. Service offerings, such as laser skin rejuvenation using advanced technologies like micro-needling devices with automated needle speed and depth variation, are in high demand. Patient satisfaction is paramount, leading to the integration of holistic wellness approaches, including nutritional counseling, stress management techniques, and mindfulness practices. Luxury spa resorts and wellness retreats offer personalized treatment plans, incorporating minimally invasive treatments like laser therapy, ultrasound treatments for skin tightening, and body contouring. The wellness tourism sector is thriving, with offerings ranging from wellness-themed vacations at hotels to medical tourism packages. Facial injectables and chemical peels are popular beauty treatments, while body sculpting and tattoo removal are also in demand. Intimate experience and thermal spas are essential components of the medical spa market, which emphasizes natural ingredients and holistic wellness principles. The hospitality industry collaborates with the tourism sector to provide wellness-focused accommodations, integrating biophilic design and wellness architecture into their offerings. Overall, the medical spa market caters to the growing demand for personalized beauty treatments and a focus on overall well-being.

Market Overview

In the wellness industry, Medical Spas have emerged as a popular trend. These facilities combine medical treatments with spa services, offering a unique experience for those seeking to improve their health and appearance. The Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIPs) and treatments available at these spas, such as Botox and fillers, laser treatments, and microdermabrasion, attract a large number of clients. The use of advanced technology, like ultrasound and radiofrequency, in these treatments adds to their appeal. The sector is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumer awareness and disposable income. The sector also includes professionals like dermatologists and plastic surgeons who offer their services at these spas. The cost of these treatments varies, with some being expensive and others more affordable. Overall, the Medical Spa market offers a wide range of services designed to enhance one's health and beauty.

