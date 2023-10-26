Medical Spa Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2022 to 2027|The increase in the geriatric population drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical spa market size is set to grow by USD 16,354.83 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 14.98%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The increase in the geriatric population drives the medical spa market during the forecast period. This growth leads to an increase in demand for the medical spa equipment industry. Furthermore, factors such as the aging population are more prone to wrinkles, skin damage, and other skin-related problems, and medical spas can be used to cure these issues, significantly driving the market growth. For instance, laser machines help in treating wrinkles, skin discoloration, and other signs of aging. The availability of different kinds of laser machines, such as ablative and non-ablative lasers, has further fuelled their demand among the geriatric population. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the medical spa market during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Spa Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle trends, and the growth in medical tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical spa market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The medical spa market is segmented as follows:

Age group

Adults



Adolescents



Geriatric

Service

Facial Treatment



Body Shaping And Contouring



Tatoo Removal



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the adults segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments among adults plays an important role in the growth of the segment. This segment in the medical spa market is comprised of individuals aged between 25 and 60 years old. Also, there is a growing popularity as well as the availability of many non-invasive anti-aging treatments among adults due to advancements in technology. For instance, one of the most preferred treatments among adults is Botox, a non-invasive procedure that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global medical spa market growth during the forecast period.

Detail insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the medical spa market include Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co. Ltd., Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Qazi Cosmetic Center, Serenity Medspa, The DRx Clinic Pte Ltd., The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort, and Willow Med Spa and Salon. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical spa market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Advanced Aesthetics - The company offers medical spas such as hydro fusion treatments.

The company offers medical spas such as hydro fusion treatments. Allure Medspa - The company offers medical spas such as chemical peels.

The company offers medical spas such as chemical peels. Biovital MedSpa LLC - The company offers medical spas such as acne facials.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The trend of emerging technological advancements in medical spa equipment drives the market growth during the forecast period.

There has been a significant technological revolution in the medical spa market over the past decade. This growth leads to the development of tools and machines that offer better and more efficient treatment options to patients.

Laser technology, microdermabrasion, radio frequency technology, cryotherapy, and ultrasonic technology are some of the emerging technologies in the market.

Such factors are expected to drive the global medical spa market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high cost of medical spa equipment challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Since medical spa equipment is designed to be used for medical purposes and must meet strict regulatory requirements, medical spa equipment is considered very expensive in comparison to other types of spa equipment.

The advanced features in medical spa equipment made from high-quality materials significantly contribute to the high cost.

For instance, laser machines that are widely used for medical spa treatments can cost approximately USD 50,000 to USD 200,000 .

to . Hence, such high costs impede market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical spa market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical spa market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical spa market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical spa market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,354.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.8 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co. Ltd., Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Qazi Cosmetic Center, Serenity Medspa, The DRx Clinic Pte Ltd., The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort, and Willow Med Spa and Salon Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Age Group



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical spa market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global medical spa market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Age Group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Age Group Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Age Group

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Age Group

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Age Group



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Age Group

6.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Adolescents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Adolescents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Geriatric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geriatric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Age Group

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Age Group (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Age Group (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Facial treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Facial treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Body shaping and contouring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Body shaping and contouring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Tatoo removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Tatoo removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Service (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Aesthetics

Exhibit 123: Advanced Aesthetics - Overview



Exhibit 124: Advanced Aesthetics - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Advanced Aesthetics - Key offerings

12.4 Albir Hills Resort S.A.U.

Exhibit 126: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Key offerings

12.5 Allure Medspa

Exhibit 129: Allure Medspa - Overview



Exhibit 130: Allure Medspa - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Allure Medspa - Key offerings

12.6 Biovital MedSpa LLC

Exhibit 132: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Chic la Vie Med Spa

Exhibit 135: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Overview



Exhibit 136: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Key offerings

12.8 Clinique La Prairie

Exhibit 138: Clinique La Prairie - Overview



Exhibit 139: Clinique La Prairie - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Clinique La Prairie - Key offerings

12.9 Cocoona

Exhibit 141: Cocoona - Overview



Exhibit 142: Cocoona - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Cocoona - Key offerings

12.10 Compagnie de Vichy

Exhibit 144: Compagnie de Vichy - Overview



Exhibit 145: Compagnie de Vichy - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Compagnie de Vichy - Key offerings

12.11 Lanserhof Management GmbH

Exhibit 147: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 148: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Lilys Medi Spa

Exhibit 150: Lilys Medi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 151: Lilys Medi Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Lilys Medi Spa - Key offerings

12.13 Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda

Exhibit 153: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Overview



Exhibit 154: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Key offerings

12.14 MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L

Exhibit 156: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Overview



Exhibit 157: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Key offerings

12.15 Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH

Exhibit 159: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Serenity Medspa

Exhibit 162: Serenity Medspa - Overview



Exhibit 163: Serenity Medspa - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Serenity Medspa - Key offerings

12.17 The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort

Exhibit 165: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

