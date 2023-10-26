Medical Spa Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2022 to 2027|The increase in the geriatric population drives the market growth - Technavio

26 Oct, 2023, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical spa market size is set to grow by USD 16,354.83 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 14.98%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The increase in the geriatric population drives the medical spa market during the forecast period. This growth leads to an increase in demand for the medical spa equipment industry. Furthermore, factors such as the aging population are more prone to wrinkles, skin damage, and other skin-related problems, and medical spas can be used to cure these issues, significantly driving the market growth. For instance, laser machines help in treating wrinkles, skin discoloration, and other signs of aging. The availability of different kinds of laser machines, such as ablative and non-ablative lasers, has further fuelled their demand among the geriatric population. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the medical spa market during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle trends, and the growth in medical tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medical spa market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The medical spa market is segmented as follows:
- Age group
- Adults
- Adolescents
- Geriatric
- Service
- Facial Treatment
- Body Shaping And Contouring
- Tatoo Removal
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the adults segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments among adults plays an important role in the growth of the segment. This segment in the medical spa market is comprised of individuals aged between 25 and 60 years old. Also, there is a growing popularity as well as the availability of many non-invasive anti-aging treatments among adults due to advancements in technology. For instance, one of the most preferred treatments among adults is Botox, a non-invasive procedure that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global medical spa market growth during the forecast period.
Detail insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!
Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the medical spa market include Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co. Ltd., Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Qazi Cosmetic Center, Serenity Medspa, The DRx Clinic Pte Ltd., The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort, and Willow Med Spa and Salon. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical spa market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vendor Offerings
- Advanced Aesthetics - The company offers medical spas such as hydro fusion treatments.
- Allure Medspa - The company offers medical spas such as chemical peels.
- Biovital MedSpa LLC - The company offers medical spas such as acne facials.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Significant Trends
- The trend of emerging technological advancements in medical spa equipment drives the market growth during the forecast period.
- There has been a significant technological revolution in the medical spa market over the past decade. This growth leads to the development of tools and machines that offer better and more efficient treatment options to patients.
- Laser technology, microdermabrasion, radio frequency technology, cryotherapy, and ultrasonic technology are some of the emerging technologies in the market.
- Such factors are expected to drive the global medical spa market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- The high cost of medical spa equipment challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Since medical spa equipment is designed to be used for medical purposes and must meet strict regulatory requirements, medical spa equipment is considered very expensive in comparison to other types of spa equipment.
- The advanced features in medical spa equipment made from high-quality materials significantly contribute to the high cost.
- For instance, laser machines that are widely used for medical spa treatments can cost approximately USD 50,000 to USD 200,000.
- Hence, such high costs impede market growth during the forecast period.
Medical Spa Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical spa market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical spa market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical spa market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical spa market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The Global Spa Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% between 2022 and 2027. The spa market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.42 billion. This spa services market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (female and male), type (day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth of spas is being driven by the increasing popularity of treatments for the face, body, and hair.
The sauna and spa market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The sauna and spa market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,318.7 million. This sauna and spa market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (entertainment and medical), application (hotel, gym and spas, household, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the tourism and hospitality industry is notably driving market growth.
|
Medical Spa Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.98%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 16,354.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
14.8
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Aesthetics, Albir Hills Resort S.A.U., Allure Medspa, Biovital MedSpa LLC, Chic la Vie Med Spa, Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co. Ltd., Clinique La Prairie, Cocoona, Compagnie de Vichy, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Lilys Medi Spa, Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd, MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, Qazi Cosmetic Center, Serenity Medspa, The DRx Clinic Pte Ltd., The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort, and Willow Med Spa and Salon
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global medical spa market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global medical spa market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.2 Age Group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Age Group Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Age Group
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Age Group
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Age Group
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Age Group
- 6.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Adolescents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Adolescents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Adolescents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Geriatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geriatric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geriatric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Age Group
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Age Group (USD million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Age Group (USD million)
7 Market Segmentation by Service
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 7.3 Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Facial treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Facial treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Facial treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Body shaping and contouring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Body shaping and contouring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Body shaping and contouring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Tatoo removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Tatoo removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Tatoo removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Service (USD million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service (USD million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Advanced Aesthetics
- Exhibit 123: Advanced Aesthetics - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Advanced Aesthetics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Advanced Aesthetics - Key offerings
- 12.4 Albir Hills Resort S.A.U.
- Exhibit 126: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Albir Hills Resort S.A.U. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Allure Medspa
- Exhibit 129: Allure Medspa - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Allure Medspa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Allure Medspa - Key offerings
- 12.6 Biovital MedSpa LLC
- Exhibit 132: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Biovital MedSpa LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 Chic la Vie Med Spa
- Exhibit 135: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Chic la Vie Med Spa - Key offerings
- 12.8 Clinique La Prairie
- Exhibit 138: Clinique La Prairie - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Clinique La Prairie - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Clinique La Prairie - Key offerings
- 12.9 Cocoona
- Exhibit 141: Cocoona - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Cocoona - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Cocoona - Key offerings
- 12.10 Compagnie de Vichy
- Exhibit 144: Compagnie de Vichy - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Compagnie de Vichy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Compagnie de Vichy - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lanserhof Management GmbH
- Exhibit 147: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Lanserhof Management GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lilys Medi Spa
- Exhibit 150: Lilys Medi Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Lilys Medi Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Lilys Medi Spa - Key offerings
- 12.13 Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda
- Exhibit 153: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Longevity Wellness Worldwide Lda - Key offerings
- 12.14 MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L
- Exhibit 156: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Overview
- Exhibit 157: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: MEZZATORRE HOTEL S.R.L - Key offerings
- 12.15 Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH
- Exhibit 159: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.16 Serenity Medspa
- Exhibit 162: Serenity Medspa - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Serenity Medspa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Serenity Medspa - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort
- Exhibit 165: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Overview
- Exhibit 166: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: The Orchard Wellness and Health Resort - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
