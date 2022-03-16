Medical Spa Market to Reach $29.54 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Medical Spa Market by Service (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Scars & Striae, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. " According to the report, the global medical spa industry was estimated at $12.43 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $29.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in incidence of skin damage, changes in lifestyle, increase in the adoption of noninvasive procedures, surge in demand for aesthetic enhancement procedures drive the growth of the global medical spa market. On the other hand, low penetration in the developed & underdeveloped countries and high cost of skilled therapy professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in medical treatments conducted in medi-spas such as laser technology, dermal fillers, ultra-therapy, and others are anticipated to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to the closure of most of the medical spa facilities across the world, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, which impacted the global medical spa market negatively.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The facial treatments segment to retain the lion's share-

By services, the facial treatments segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global medical spa market. The same segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to rise in inclination towards doing facials by women as well as men for youthful and glowing skin altogether.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global medical spa market. Rise in consumer awareness for looks, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and huge presence of key players across North America drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in disposable income and wide number of facilities offering medical spa services.

Key players in the industry-

Canyon Ranch

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Allure Medspa

Westchase Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Cocoon Medical Spa

Hyatt Corporation

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

