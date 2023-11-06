Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) Acquires Colton and Kaminetsky, LLC

Acquisition will significantly expand MSPB's concierge medicine offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced the acquisition of Colton and Kaminetsky, LLC, a concierge medicine practice in Boca Raton, FL serving more than 1,500 patients. With significant momentum, this acquisition marks MSPB's fourth transaction in 2023.

Ascend Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. (PRNewsfoto/CareAbout)
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida. (PRNewsfoto/CareAbout)
"We're delighted to welcome Drs. Brian Kaplan, Felice Levine and David Levey, and their patients, to the MSPB family. We look forward to working together to leverage their deep experience, while utilizing MSPB's care coordination network to improve the quality of care delivered and lower healthcare costs," said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB. "For MSPB, the acquisition of Colton and Kaminetsky LLC will significantly expand our concierge medicine offering and extend our reach in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach markets."

"Joining the MSPB team will enable us to continue to closely partner with our patients on a personal level to help them achieve optimal health," said Dr. Levine. "We share MSPB's deep commitment to their patients and to delivering the highest quality healthcare."

"This move will also help us to modernize and streamline business administration with better tools and technologies designed to reduce the onerous burdens of quality reporting and payment adjustments," said Dr. Levey. "The future of medicine is happening here."

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)
MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB now has more than 110 Providers, spread across 37+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, concierge medicine and laboratory services. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com.

About Ascend Partners
Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ascendpartners.com.

About CareAbout Health
CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.

