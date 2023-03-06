Medical specialty bags market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2022 to 2027 Driven by an increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical specialty bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 2287.87 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.11%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures is notably driving the medical specialty bags market growth. The prevalence of medical conditions such as colorectal cancer, IBD, and diverticulitis is increasing across the world. The incidence of these diseases is resulting in an increase in the demand for ostomy procedures worldwide. For instance, every year, about one million patients have stomas at any given time and approximately 110,000-130,000 ostomy procedures are performed in North America. During surgeries, patients require blood transfusions when a lot of blood is lost during surgical procedures. Thus, with the rising number of surgeries globally, the demand for medical specialty bags will increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2023-2027

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The medical specialty bags market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CliniMed Ltd., Colo Majic Enterprises Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hollister Inc., Macopharma SA, Medline Industries LP, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPPEX, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Medical specialty bags market

The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), Product (IV fluids bags, Ostomy bags, CAPD bags, Urine bags, and Others), and Geography ( Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW))

, , , and Rest of World (ROW)) The demand for medical devices will be significant from hospitals over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in the number of inpatients with critical diseases and the high number of surgeries being performed in hospitals.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Asia will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.

will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large patient pool, the growth of the aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.

Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable incomes, expansion of the middle-class population, and the high number of surgeries led by medical tourism will foster the growth of the medical specialty bags market in Asia during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Medical Specialty Bags Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Medical Specialty Bags Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Medical Specialty Bags Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Medical Specialty Bags Market industry across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Specialty Bags Market vendors

Medical Specialty Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2287.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CliniMed Ltd., Colo Majic Enterprises Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hollister Inc., Macopharma SA, Medline Industries LP, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPPEX, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

