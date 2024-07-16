Medical Specialty Bags Market Projected to Exceed US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 5.5% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Growing public awareness of the value of medical hygiene, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, is also driving the size of the medical specialty bag market.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical specialty bags market was projected to attain US$ 8.9 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 and by 2032, the market is likely to attain US$ 14.3 billion. Medicinal specialty pouches are widely utilized in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings across the world due to their sterility, simplicity, and mobility.

Current market trends for medical specialty bags point to a change in emphasis toward creating biobased and sustainable materials to lower carbon emissions and enhance patient safety. Continuous research and development in bag design and material, such as adding safety features and anti-microbial sealants, helps improve durability and reduce contamination and leakage.

Innovative technologies like RFID tracking sensors and real-time monitoring systems improve patient outcomes and simplify operations in healthcare institutions.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=632

Key Findings of the Market Report

The number of chronic illness cases is rising due to several variables, including an aging population, growing environmental concerns, adopting an unhealthy contemporary lifestyle, and previous genetic predispositions.

People may easily get diagnostic tests and screenings because of ongoing advancements in medical science in both research and healthcare technology.

Compared to earlier decades, this is causing a spike in identifying and diagnosing chronic diseases and unusual ailments.

Patients with chronic diseases can get medicine and necessary fluids or nutrients more safely and reliably when they use clinical specialty satchels.

These bags provide long-term support and care management, reduce the possibility of contamination, and allow for the accurate administration of doses during procedures.

Market Trends for Medical Specialty Bags

In healthcare and caregiving, medical hygiene refers to methods and procedures that aid in the containment of infections and preserve sterility.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a notable increase in public health awareness and the significance of maintaining cleanliness in healthcare institutions.

Medical specialty pouches provide a hygienic, single-use option for storing medications and essential fluids, lowering the possibility of contamination or infection spread.

By including characteristics like biodegradable materials and leak-proof sealants, medical specialty bags increase market prospects by making healthcare professionals' jobs easier.

Global Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Regional Outlook

In terms of market share for medical specialty bags, North America led the way in 2023. A strong healthcare infrastructure, increased demand for sophisticated medical treatment, and an extensive distribution network contribute to the region's market value.

led the way in 2023. A strong healthcare infrastructure, increased demand for sophisticated medical treatment, and an extensive distribution network contribute to the region's market value. According to Canadian Blood Services, approximately 400,000 individuals in Canada routinely donate blood. Blood bags are thus required as a result of this. The National Renal Foundation projects that by 2030, over a million people will experience renal failure, necessitating the use of dialysis bags.

routinely donate blood. Blood bags are thus required as a result of this. The National Renal Foundation projects that by 2030, over a million people will experience renal failure, necessitating the use of dialysis bags. According to industry insights, the medical specialty bag market is expected to develop steadily in Asia Pacific between 2024 and 2032. Improved access to healthcare facilities in growing economies such as China and India , increasing urbanization, and an increase in post-operative problems all contribute to market figures in the developing world.

Medical Specialty Bags Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2019-2023 Size in 2023 US$ 8.9 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2032 US$ 14.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.5 % No. of Pages 150 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Region

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=632

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market: Key Players

Market players in the global medical specialty bag market are developing customized bags for healthcare and clinical specialist sacks to meet changing government regulations and medical safety requirements.

Key companies in the industry use regional development, mergers and acquisitions, and research collaborations with other entities as essential strategies to broaden their product offerings and connect with younger consumers. The following companies are well-known participants in the global medical specialty bags market:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Technoflex S.A

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Sippex

Polycine GmbH

Kraton Corporation

The Metrix Company

Medicopack A/S

Macopharma SA

Haemotronic S.p.A

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Vonco goods LLC, a well-known maker of plastic goods and packaging, declared in April 2023 that had acquired Genesis Plastics Welding, a major developer of medical equipment. With the purchase, Vonco is able to concentrate on quality and innovation while diversifying its product line to include medical bags, specialized pouches, and fluid bags.

that had acquired Genesis Plastics Welding, a major developer of medical equipment. With the purchase, Vonco is able to concentrate on quality and innovation while diversifying its product line to include medical bags, specialized pouches, and fluid bags. Leading medication and therapeutics firm Gufic Biosciences presented a unique drug delivery system in June 2022 . The system consists of dual-chamber bags made of peel-able aluminum foil and polypropylene (free of DEHP). These specially made bags for healthcare guarantee the safe storage of unstable medications, which may be reformed before being administered.

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Segmentation

Product Type

Anesthesia Breathing Bags

Bile Collection Bags

Ostomy Bags

Resuscitation Bags

Blood Bags

CAPD Bags

Enema Bags

Enteral Feeding Bags

IV Bags

Urinary Collection Bags

Others

Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Pharmaceuticals

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

To Gain access to this essential premium research report, Buy now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=632<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Kraft Paper Market - The Global Kraft Paper Market size stood at US$ 17.3 Bn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2026 and reach US$ 20.8 Bn by 2026.

The Global Kraft Paper Market size stood at in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2026 and reach by 2026. Packaging Printing Market - The packaging printing market was valued at US$ 293.2 Bn in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030 and reach US$ 441.1 Bn by 2030.

The packaging printing market was valued at in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030 and reach by 2030. Retail Ready Packaging Market – Robust expansion in retail sector is driving the retail ready packaging market trajectory. Retail ready packaging offers retailers an easy way to stock and display products while also giving manufacturers a cost-effective solution to preserve their brand image.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research