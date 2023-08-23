Medical Supplies Market size worth USD 165.1 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 2.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Medical Supplies Market Size By Type, By Application, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Medical Supplies Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Supplies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 131.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 165.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=144345

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Supplies Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Expanding Horizons: Global Medical Supplies Market Set for Robust Growth

The global Medical Supplies Market is on the brink of a remarkable growth trajectory, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore its significance in the healthcare landscape. Medical Supplies, encompassing a diverse range of non-durable, disposable healthcare materials, have gained prominence as a critical component in addressing medical needs across the globe.

Medical Supplies, a category comprising essential consumable healthcare materials, including ostomy supplies, catheters, oxygen delivery systems, and diabetic care products, have long been integral to healthcare procedures. These supplies, serving a medical purpose, play an indispensable role in hospitals and healthcare centers, where they are employed to facilitate a spectrum of medical interventions.

Rising Global Chronic Disease Cases Fuel Demand:

The surge in diagnosed cases of chronic diseases serves as a primary catalyst driving the growth of the Medical Supplies Market. As the global prevalence of chronic conditions escalates, the demand for medical supplies for treatment and management is poised to skyrocket. This dynamic underscores the pivotal role of medical supplies in contemporary healthcare.

Government and Corporate Investments Propelling Growth:

Governmental and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development are injecting momentum into the Medical Supplies Market. These augmented investments ensure a consistent supply of crucial medical materials to healthcare institutions, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Infection Control Measures and Medical Device Demand:

The escalating demand for infection control measures, alongside the burgeoning need for medical devices, is fostering sustained market growth. Notably, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated this trend, with heightened consumption of medical supplies such as face masks and hand sanitizers driving market dynamics.

North American Market: A Key Driver of Growth:

The North American medical supplies market is poised for substantial expansion, fueled by an amalgamation of factors. The region's aging population, increased healthcare expenditure, enhanced medical infrastructure, and growing demand for medical procedures collectively lay the foundation for market growth. The prevalence of chronic illnesses in countries such as Canada and the United States further bolsters the market's upward trajectory.

Prominent Industry Players:

Key industry players are at the forefront of shaping the Medical Supplies Market's landscape. Notable entities such as Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast Group, Fresenius Medical care AG & Co. KGaA, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Japan, Stryker, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Medical, Abbott ConvaTec Group Plc., are driving innovation and fostering a competitive environment that is propelling market evolution.

As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the role of Medical Supplies emerges as pivotal in catering to the demands of modern medical interventions. With an array of market drivers at play and influential industry players steering the trajectory, the Medical Supplies Market is positioned for robust growth in the foreseeable future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medical Supplies Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Medical Supplies Market into Type, Application, End User, And Geography.

Medical Supplies Market, by Type

Personal Protective Equipment



Disinfectants



Intubation and Ventilation Supplies



Infusion and Injectable Supplies



Diagnostic Supplies



Others

Medical Supplies Market, by Application

Cardiology



Infection Control



Respiratory



Radiology



Wound Care



Others

Medical Supplies Market, by End User

Hospitals



Clinics/Physician Offices



Others

Medical Supplies Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Engineered Materials Market By Type (Medical Plastics, Medical Foams), By Application (Medical Disposables Medical Devices), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Membranes Market By Material (Modified Acrylics, Polypropylene (PP)), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), By Application (Pharmaceutical Filtration, Protein Purification), By Geography, And Forecast

Wearable Medical Devices Market By Device Type (Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By Application (Sports And Fitness, Home Healthcare), By Product Type (Watch, Trackers), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online channel), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Filter Market By Product (Gas Filter, Liquid Filter, Other), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Medical Device Companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Medical Supplies Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research