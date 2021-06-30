Medical Supply Chain Launches Marketplace 2.0

Healthcare professionals, caregivers and consumers will have at their fingertips the latest and greatest FDA product approvals in addition to equipment and supplies manufactured by some of the brightest entrepreneurs globally. Mr. Lipari concurs with former President Trump and points out "If we as a global community have learned one thing from the Covid-19 pandemic it is that we need fluid manufacturing and distribution of our most vital supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals and interventions".

Medical Supply Chain 2.0 is an open enrollment competitively driven medical marketplace serving health care professionals, caregivers and consumers with wellness, clinical and health related products for their patients & families.



