Medical Supply Chain Launches Marketplace 2.0
Accessibility and Affordability Combined
Jun 30, 2021, 07:07 ET
LAKE OZARK, Mo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Supply Chain launches fully HIPAA compliant online marketplace for all healthcare providers and consumers. Following several year's of development in May of 2000 from Kansas City Missouri entrepreneur Samuel Lipari set out to bring healthcare into the twentieth century launching the first healthcare marketplace and promising to bring supply chain affordability thru modern technology efficiencies. After twenty years fighting for market entry Mr. Lipari has mastered his craft launching the latest HIPAA compliant marketplace technologies and bringing the first medical supply marketplace with open enrollment to market for the world's best and brightest manufacturers and suppliers of medical equipment and supplies.
Healthcare professionals, caregivers and consumers will have at their fingertips the latest and greatest FDA product approvals in addition to equipment and supplies manufactured by some of the brightest entrepreneurs globally. Mr. Lipari concurs with former President Trump and points out "If we as a global community have learned one thing from the Covid-19 pandemic it is that we need fluid manufacturing and distribution of our most vital supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals and interventions".
To learn more on how Medical Supply Chain can help serve your customers, patients and loved ones visit MedicalSupplyChain.com and subscribe to our newsletter, import or create your own medical supply store or create your own on-line account.
Medical Supply Chain 2.0 is an open enrollment competitively driven medical marketplace serving health care professionals, caregivers and consumers with wellness, clinical and health related products for their patients & families.
