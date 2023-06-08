Medical Technology Associates Acquires Premier Medical

Strengthens MTA's national presence.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC ("MTA"), a leader in medical gas services, testing and equipment; is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Medical, Inc. ("Premier"). Premier is headquartered in Tennessee with a branch office in Florida. Their marquis customer base and high-quality employees expand MTA's footprint into the Tennessee and Arkansas markets, while strengthening MTA's market leading position in Florida.

Premier Medical Inc.

Founded in 2000 by Christian Rife, and currently led in partnership with Jonathan Rife, Premier is a leader in medical gas services and equipment. "We are thrilled to announce the transaction with MTA. This was the best decision for our company, employees, and customers," said Christian. "I believe by implementing MTA's strong corporate culture and industry leading services, Premier Medical is in a great position to grow and flourish for many years to come. We are excited about the opportunities."

Bringing these two medical gas leaders together will expand MTA's critically important technician teams, enabling both companies to service their local customers more efficiently. Leveraging MTA's infrastructure and back-office platform, Premier will now have access to robust and flexible software platforms for the benefit of employees and customers. "Together, we will broaden our service offerings, expand our footprint, and leverage technology to drive customer success," said Val Marks, MTA CEO. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees."

Chris and Jon are seasoned leaders in the industry with a strong and committed customer following. MTA is honored and excited to have the Premier Medical team join the MTA family of companies. Chris and Jon are excited to continue in executive roles within MTA.

MTA, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing, inspection, certification, calibration, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of services and equipment for Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Calibration and Controlled Environment services on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS, IN and PA with technicians across the U.S.

Premier Medical, Inc has over 30 years of experience in the Health Care industry and is committed to being the leading provider in Medical Gas Equipment and Testing services. Premier primarily focuses on Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Florida but does provide sales and services to clients across the United States.

Media Contact:

Valeri Marks

Medical Technology Associates, LLC

727 548-8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates