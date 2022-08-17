Medical Technology Associates, Inc. ("MTA"), a Leading Provider of Equipment, Testing, Maintenance, and Certification Services to the Medical Gas and Controlled Environment Industries, Is Pleased to Announce an Investment by PNC Riverarch Capital ("PNC Riverarch")

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA is one of the largest single-source healthcare compliance companies in the United States. Headquartered in Pinellas Park, FL, MTA maintains national coverage, with regional hubs in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Kansas, and Indiana. In addition to providing service on all major medical gas systems, MTA serves as a distributor for leading equipment manufacturers while also providing service and repair on all major equipment brands. MTA is also a leading national provider of controlled environment solutions, including a comprehensive suite of clean room and hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and labs. MTA's strong technology platform combined with highly skilled technicians across the nation provides a strong market differentiator with a loyal customer following.

Medical Technology Associates

Valeri Marks, CEO of MTA, commented, "We are excited to join forces with PNC Riverarch. We have spent years building the infrastructure to support a large and sophisticated organization and look forward to working with Riverarch to aggressively pursue growth, both organically and through strategic partnerships. Our laser focus on customer excellence remains a cornerstone to our business."

"MTA has a well-earned reputation as a best-in-class provider, supported by its consistent investment in personnel and technology. We believe MTA is ideally positioned to capitalize on exciting industry momentum." said Andrew Barza, principal with PNC Riverarch. Michael Miller, director with PNC Riverarch added, "we plan to work closely with Val and her team to pursue organic and acquisition-based growth to enhance our suite of offerings and build upon our value proposition to our customers."

PNC Riverarch is a middle-market private equity firm which invests in privately held companies in North America and Europe. The firm seeks well positioned companies where it can invest in support of leveraged and management buyouts, corporate divestitures, and growth financings. The firm is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.pncriverarch.com.

