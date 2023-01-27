Medical Technology Associates (MTA) Is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Energy Plus, Inc.

Extends MTA's Controlled Environment coverage and services.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Energy Plus, Inc and its family of companies headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. Energy Plus is a recognized leader in Controlled Environments with an extensive portfolio of services including clean air testing, certification, calibration, refrigeration, decontamination, and training. Their strong presence in the eastern U.S., deep knowledge of the industry and extensive range of services strengthens MTA's capabilities as a national leader.

Founded in 1979 by his father, Michael Geppert Jr is the second-generation owner/operator of Energy Plus, Inc. Being a long-term veteran of this industry and after much consideration, Michael felt that MTA was the best decision for his company and employees. "We believe that by combining our talents and resources with MTA, we will both be able to make a stronger impact on leading this industry, and our business expansion will continue to flourish," said Geppert.

"Michael and his team have grown an exceptional business focused on quality and service excellence in this industry," said Val Marks, CEO MTA. "We are honored and excited to have the Energy Plus family of companies join the MTA family of companies."

Energy Plus will expand MTA's geographic and industry presence as well as enabling new service offerings such as calibration and refrigeration. Leveraging MTA's infrastructure, Energy Plus will now have access to a very robust and flexible software platform for the benefit of employees and customers. "Together, we will broaden our service offerings, further expand our footprint and leverage technology to drive customer success," Marks said. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees."

MTA, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing, inspection, certification, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of Medical Gas, Environmental and Controlled Environment services and equipment on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS and IN with technicians across the U.S.

The Energy Plus, Inc. family of companies offers complete care of scientific equipment and facilities to customers in the biomedical, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace, and engineering industries. Three complementary divisions provide a single source for all installation, calibration, certification, decontamination, repair, and maintenance needs. Branch offices are in MA, TN, NC, AZ and PA. Geppert and his team remain in their current roles.

Valeri Marks

Medical Technology Associates, LLC

727 548-8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates, LLC