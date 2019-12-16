Medical Technology With 40+ Years Of Human Use Now Available To Help 13 Million Dogs With Separation Anxiety

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisi Animal Health, the world's leading expert in treating animals with targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF™) signals, today announced the U.S. launch of Calmer Canine™, a new, safe, drug-free, sensation-free solution designed to treat the 13 million dogs in the U.S. suffering from separation anxiety. Calmer Canine builds on a technology that has been used to treat medical conditions in humans (including anxiety and mood disorders) since the 1970s.

Developed by a team of veterinarians, neurobiologists and engineers, Assisi's Calmer Canine device has been shown in clinical studies to significantly reduce the signs of separation anxiety, including excessive barking, whining, howling, destructive behavior, panting, pacing, obsessively watching the door and windows, and potty accidents. With just two 15-minute treatments a day for four to six weeks, Calmer Canine has been shown to have lasting effects.

"More than 1 in 7 dogs in the U.S. suffer from separation anxiety, experiencing the dog equivalent of a panic attack when their owners leave the home," said Dr. Judy Korman, VDM, and Chief Business Officer for Assisi Animal Health. "We developed Calmer Canine as a safe solution – much safer than medications with their potential side effects – to help those dogs regain some balance and be able to cope with being left alone."

Assisi has used tPEMF products safely on more than 50,000 animals to treat pain and inflammation, and now, with Calmer Canine, has developed a signal specific to a dog's brain. Similar technology has been used to treat anxiety and mood disorders in the human brain. This is the latest in its portfolio of clinically proven, technology-based products to treat animals.

With the help of NC State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, Assisi is continuing its research with a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to further support the statistically significant results it found during early studies. As a science-based company, Assisi believes that this level of proven efficacy is important, even though it is not required on animal devices like this.

"At Assisi, we talk about operating at the intersection of where science meets love, and that's important," added Dr. Korman. "We are defined by our uncompromising commitment to improve the life and wellbeing of animals, and our innovative solutions are designed to do just that."

Calmer Canine comes in two forms. The Calmer Canine Anxiety Treatment System includes the device itself and a comfortable, easy to use vest that holds the device in the proper position over a dog's head during treatments. The Calmer Canine device is also available without the vest. No prescription is required.

To see how Calmer Canine has impacted real dogs and their owners, click here.

To learn more about the research behind Calmer Canine, click here.

About Assisi Animal Health

Assisi Animal Health is a science-based company dedicated to offering therapeutic solutions to veterinary professionals treating vexing, recalcitrant or recurring medical conditions. Its flagship products include the non-prescription Calmer Canine and The Assisi Loop, which is sold only to veterinary professionals or to pet owners with a veterinary prescription. The company helps veterinary professionals and pet owners collaborate in delivering the optimal level of care to animals, in-clinic and in the home. For more information, visit AssisiAnimalHealth.com.

SOURCE Assisi Animal Health

Related Links

http://www.assisianimalhealth.com/

