Medical Terpenes Rebrands as Loud Spectrum, Ushering in a Bold New Era for Terpene Innovation

New brand identity and consumer product line expand terpene applications beyond cannabis

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Terpenes, innovators in flavor science and pioneers in the formulation, extraction, and application of terpenes, today announced their rebrand to Loud Spectrum (https://loudspectrum.com/). With its new brand identity, Loud Spectrum will boldly reimagine terpenes through the broad lens of "flavor" – creating entirely new and exciting experiences for the consumer. The marketing shift comes ahead of the company's Q4 debut of a new consumer product line to augment the company's thriving B2B offerings.

"We started out as a company that served the cannabis market almost exclusively," said Loud Spectrum Co-Founder/President, Robin Christiansen. "But flavor transcends categories – from food to beverages to home goods. Our rebrand effectively captures who we've become as a company – bold, innovative, and unafraid to push boundaries. There are so many fascinating uses for terpenes beyond the B2B/cannabis world and we're ready to lead that evolution."

Founded in 2016, Loud Spectrum (formerly Medical Terpenes) has developed four signature flavor profiles: Classic, Dank, Alive, and Sweet. Each flavor profile, formulated from over 100 ingredients, is robust, complex, and entirely proprietary. Loud Spectrum was the first company to develop a strain-specific terpene profile, and in 2019, the company was among the first to extract terpenes from the actual cannabis flower. Loud Spectrum proudly uses no chemicals, pesticides, solvents, or contaminants of any kind.

About Loud Spectrum

Founded in 2016, Loud Spectrum was formerly known as Medical Terpenes (the company rebranded in 2025). Loud Spectrum maintains a laboratory in Oregon but conducts all its R&D and testing at its Santa Ana, CA headquarters. Founded with a "no short cuts" approach, all Loud Spectrum products are non-GMO and GMP-certified. The company has developed 4 distinct B2B product lines of terpenes: "Classic", "Dank", "Alive", and "Sweet". For more information, please visit: https://loudspectrum.com/.

