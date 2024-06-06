Medical Textiles Market size is set to grow by USD 6.97 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for non-woven medical textiles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical textiles market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.97 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.35% during the forecast period. Nanofibers, a type of one-dimensional nanomaterial, are gaining significant attention in the medical industry due to their unique properties. Manufactured from biocompatible or biodegradable materials, nanofibers offer a high surface area and porosity, enhancing cell adhesion and protein/drug molecule attachment. Their superiority over micro and macro counterparts is evident in applications like tissue engineering, wound healing, and drug delivery. In drug delivery, nanofiber membranes act as bioactive materials or drug carriers. For wound healing, nanofiber layers from chitosan, gelatin, collagen, and polycaprolactone are used as wound dressings. In tissue engineering, nanofiber materials from collagen, polylactic acid, and polycaprolactone serve as cell substrates, promoting cell proliferation and tissue replacement. The increasing demand for nanofibers in medical applications will positively impact the global medical textiles market.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Woven medical textiles, Non-woven medical textiles, and Knitted textiles), Application (Surgical, Healthcare and hygiene products, and Extracorporeal), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The medical textiles market is experiencing significant growth, with key players focusing on innovation and sustainability. Biodegradable and compostable materials are trending, such as Sabic's Lomodan and Biome's Mater-Bi. Hospitals and healthcare providers are seeking eco-friendly solutions for their textile needs. Surgeyery, bedding, and implantable materials are in high demand.

Non-woven materials like PVC and polyester are popular for their durability and ease of use. Non-wovens from companies like Kimberly-Clark and DuPont are widely used in medical textiles. Non-wovens from N95, Masks, and textiles from companies like 3M and Honeywell are also in demand due to the ongoing pandemic. Fabric producers are also focusing on antimicrobial and antiviral properties for their textiles. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology and increasing healthcare needs.

Market Challenges

The petroleum-based chemicals derived from crude oil serve as essential raw materials in the production of synthetic fibers like polyester, polyamide, polyvinyl alcohol, and polyurethane urea (PUUR) for the medical textiles market. Crude oil price volatility significantly impacts the cost of these raw materials, leading to increased medical textile prices.

Manufacturing expenses for synthetic fibers also vary with crude oil price fluctuations, ultimately affecting medical textile affordability. Vendors in the market respond with cost-cutting measures to mitigate the impact of these price changes on the medical textiles industry growth.

The medical textiles market faces several challenges in the use of advanced materials for manufacturing. Bodies and environments require different types of textiles for healing and protection. Limitations in technology and production processes hinder the development of new, high-performance textiles.

The need for masks, gloves, and other protective gear during the pandemic has highlighted the importance of this industry. However, ensuring the quality and sustainability of these products is a significant challenge. Additionally, the cost of research and development for new technologies can be high. The market must address these challenges to meet the growing demand for innovative medical textiles.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Woven medical textiles

1.2 Non-woven medical textiles

1.3 Knitted textiles Application 2.1 Surgical

2.2 Healthcare and hygiene products

2.3 Extracorporeal Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Woven medical textiles- The medical textiles market is thriving, driven by increasing demand for sterile and disposable medical products. Key players include 3M, Halyard Health, and Medtronic. These companies manufacture textiles for use in surgical gowns, wound dressings, and medical filtration systems. Growth is fueled by population aging and rising healthcare expenditures. Medical textiles offer benefits such as improved patient safety, infection control, and comfort. Market size is projected to reach USDXX billion by 2025.

Research Analysis

The Medical Textiles Market encompasses a wide range of implantable goods and medicinal textiles used in the healthcare services sector. These textiles play a crucial role in enhancing body functions, particularly in orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures. They include artificial tendons and ligaments, which mimic the natural functions of the human body. The market caters to the chronic population suffering from diseases such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and infections.

The healing process is facilitated through contaminated wound dressings, which are replaced with new, sterile gauze during surgery. Implants made from medical-grade textiles are essential for the successful outcome of various procedures. Awareness and advancements in the medical industry continue to drive the demand for innovative medical textiles.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Textiles Market encompasses a wide range of fabrics and materials used in the healthcare sector. These textiles include disposable and reusable products such as surgical gowns, scrubs, bandages, wound dressings, and diagnostic textiles. The market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing awareness of infection control.

Advanced technologies like nanotechnology, biodegradable polymers, and antimicrobial agents are also influencing the market. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-users. The global Medical Textiles Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced and cost-effective medical textiles.

