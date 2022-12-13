Medical textiles market size to grow by USD 6,097.14 million growth opportunities led by Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp, ATEX Technologies Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical textiles market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Textiles Market 2023-2027

The medical textiles market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,097.14 million, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Medical textiles market 2022-2026: Scope

The medical textiles market report covers the following areas:

Medical textiles market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Woven medical textiles : The market share growth of the woven medical textiles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Two or more sets of yarn are interlaced at right angles to create woven fabrics, which are used for covering and decorating as well as for clothing and clothes. Flexibility, low elongation, regulated porosity, high tensile strength in both longitudinal and crosswise directions, etc., are a few advantages of woven medical textiles. In addition to being used in surgical clothes and surgical covers, woven medical textiles are also used in healthcare and hygiene applications. The market for medical textiles is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the rising need for healthcare and hygiene goods for medical applications.

Non-woven medical textiles



Knitted textiles

Geography

APAC: Due to the rise of numerous discrete medical manufacturing equipment sectors, the demand for medical textiles in APAC is increasing dramatically. In addition, the market in the area is growing as industrialization and urbanization rates rise. Some nations, including China , India , Japan , and South Korea , are major contributors to the APAC market.

, , , and , are major contributors to the APAC market.

China





India



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



North America



The U.S.





Canada



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Medical textiles market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Baltex, Cardinal Health Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Gebruder Aurich GmbH, Getinge AB, Kimberly Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, PFNonwovens AS, Priontex, Schoeller Textil AG, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS, and Freudenberg SE are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the medical textiles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical textiles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical textiles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical textiles market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the medical textiles market vendors

Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,097.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Baltex, Cardinal Health Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Gebruder Aurich GmbH, Getinge AB, Kimberly Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, PFNonwovens AS, Priontex, Schoeller Textil AG, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS, and Freudenberg SE Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

