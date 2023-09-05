Medical Textiles Market to grow by USD 6.0971 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing Demand For Non-woven Medical Textiles to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical textiles market is expected to grow by USD 6.0971 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.92% per the latest Technavio market research report. Growing demand for non-woven medical textiles is a key factor driving market growth. A wide variety of products for patients and staff are manufactured from nonwoven medical textiles, such as Absorbent Pillows, Incontinence Products, or Uniforms. Fibers of either natural or synthetic origin are used as raw materials in producing nonwoven medical textiles. For example, Asahi Kasei Corp. announced that by setting up a plant in Thailand, the production capacities of nonwoven fabrics will be increased. Hence, the growing use of fibers in non-woven medical textiles will accelerate the demand for medical textiles during the forecast period. The report has been segmented by product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

Medical Textiles Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the medical textiles market by product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), and application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal)

The market share growth of the woven medical textiles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Woven fabrics are made using two or more sets of interlaced yarns at a specific angle to one another; they are sold in clothing and shoes as well as decorations and covers. In addition, flexibility, low elongation, control porosity, and high tensile strength in both longitudinal and crosswise directions have been some of the advantages of woven medical textiles. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The development of several specific manufacturing industries in the field of healthcare equipment is driving growth in this region. Moreover, the market in the region is also driven by rising levels of industrialization and urbanization.

Medical Textiles Market - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry is a major trend in the market. Nanofibers, which are being used widely in the field of health care, form a major category of one-dimensional nanomaterials. In addition, nanofibers are manufactured using biocompatible or biodegradable materials with unique characteristics and functionalities, which can have considerable potential in medicine and healthcare. Besides, tissue engineering, wound healing, and delivery of medicines are among the most important uses of nanofibers within the medical sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the Medical Textiles Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Baltex, Cardinal Health Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, FIBERWEB India LTD., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Gebruder Aurich GmbH, Getinge AB, Kimberly Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, PFNonwovens AS, Priontex, Schoeller Textil AG, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS, and Freudenberg SE

Medical Textiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,097.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Bally Ribbon Mills, Baltex, Cardinal Health Inc., Confluent Medical Technologies, FIBERWEB India LTD., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Gebruder Aurich GmbH, Getinge AB, Kimberly Clark Corp., KOB GmbH, PFNonwovens AS, Priontex, Schoeller Textil AG, Schouw and Co., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, Tytex AS, and Freudenberg SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

