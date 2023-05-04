Medical Thermometers Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers

May 04, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Thermometers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Thermometers Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Thermometers estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $919 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Medical Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$919 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$233.6 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market
- Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide
- Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and Other Infections
- Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market
- Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth
- The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market
- Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers
- Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Thermometer Demand
- Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
- Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen People for COVID-19
- Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks
- China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers
- Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support Fight against COVID-19
- Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
- Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in Recent Years
- Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
- Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market
- Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed Temperature Monitoring
- Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology Advancement
- Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
- Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
- No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market
- Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
- Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth
- Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and Digital Thermometers over a Temperature Range
- Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers
- Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention
- Issues and Concerns
- Mercury Thermometers Near an End
- Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers
- Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Medical Thermometers
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 185 Featured)
- A&D Medical (USA)
- American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
- Briggs Healthcare (USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Exergen Corporation (USA)
- Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)
- Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)
- Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)
- Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)
- Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)
- RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j044j2
