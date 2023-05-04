Medical Thermometers Global Strategic Business Report 2023 - Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Thermometers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Thermometers estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $919 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Medical Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$919 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$233.6 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and Other Infections

Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market

Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth

The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers

Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Thermometer Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen People for COVID-19

Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks

China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers

Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support Fight against COVID-19

Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening

Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in Recent Years

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed Temperature Monitoring

Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology Advancement

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth

Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and Digital Thermometers over a Temperature Range

Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers

Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention

Issues and Concerns

Mercury Thermometers Near an End

Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

MACRO DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Medical Thermometers

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

