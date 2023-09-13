Medical Tourism In A Changing World: A 2023 Global Market Report - Latest 10 Trends to Focus on

13 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET
This comprehensive report offers the latest insights, data, and predictions on the future of medical tourism.
Medical tourism is experiencing a resurgence, with an estimated 14 million medical tourists and counting. Countries around the world are actively seeking to attract these travelers. As a growth market within the tourism industry, medical tourism is projected to grow by 10% annually and potentially reach 20% as economies recover.
This global industry, valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, is set for dramatic expansion in the coming years. The publisher, with two decades of expertise in researching and analyzing global medical tourism, notes that the recovery post-pandemic has been swift. However, the landscape has evolved, with changing customer expectations and new entrants challenging established destinations.
Ten Key Trends
- The greater proportion of medical travel is regional or domestic within a country.
- The increasing cost of air travel and decreased wish to travel a long distance combined means long distance medical tourism is fading.
- Many medical tourists do not seek out the cheapest destination.
- Much medical tourism is for cosmetic, fertility or dental treatment.
- Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.
- The key drivers for medical tourism are the lack of insurance and services (in the patients' home country), lower costs, better quality care, procedures unavailable at home and shorter waiting periods.
- Practices like opening offices in source markets; raising awareness about their competitive edge, effective communication, offering ease of visa and travel bundled with tourism-and-treatment were popular strategies.
- Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.
- Some countries have exited the market but others known as suppliers- are becoming destinations.
- Electronic telemedicine is where a patient gets help from a doctor in another country without either travelling.
Dynamic market
- The medical tourism market is a dynamic one that is fast moving and changing quickly.
Who the report is for
- Medical tourism destinations
- Global healthcare providers
- Medical tourism agents
- Medical tourism trainers and consultants
- Management consultants
- Insurance companies and brokers
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- Travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- National and local government policy makers
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Assistance companies
- Travel managers
Why buy this report?
- Keep up to date with trends in medical tourism and how the market is changing
- Understand the impact of political and economic changes.
- See an overview of what key countries are doing.
- Find out which countries are succeeding in promoting medical tourism.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market definitions
- Ten key trends
- Top ten destinations by revenue
- Top ten sources of medical tourism
- Global medical tourism in a changing world
- Medical tourism in 2023 and beyond
- Tourism and medical tourism in 2023
- Medical tourism traditional
- Medical tourism new definitions
- How medical tourism is changing
- How medical tourism needs to change
- Medical tourism strategy and planning
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration affects figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Regional promotion
- Diasporic medical tourism
- High value state paid patients
- Taking hospitals to the patients
- How medical tourism will evolve
- Dental care in Europe
- Hair transplant surgery
- Spa customers
- Spas and medical tourism
- Global medical costs
- How to build a medical tourism destination
- Moving away from price
- Price versus quality
- Domestic medical tourism
- Hotels and medical tourism
- Sanctions against Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- Caribbean
- Europe
- Gulf and Middle East
- Future of top medical tourism countries
- Country news and plans
- New from leading accreditor organisations
APPENDIX TABLES
- Top 50 global medical tourism destinations 2019
- Medical tourism inbound 2020
- Medical tourism inbound 2021
- Medical tourism inbound 2022
- Top 50 outbound medical tourism sources 2019
- Medical tourism outbound 2020
- Medical tourism outbound 2021
- Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations 2019
- Medical tourism revenue destinations 2020
- Medical tourism revenue destinations 2021
- Medical tourism revenue destinations 2022
